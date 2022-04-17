New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across the globe observe World Heritage Day every year on April 18. The main aim of the day is to create and increase awareness about the preservation of human heritage. UNESCO declared April 18 as World Heritage Day to make people aware of the dying cultures of nations. Apart from that, the UNESCO World Heritage convention released a list of 38 heritage sites in India, and India ranks sixth in the largest number of heritage sites in the whole wide world.

As the day is just around the corner here we bring you the top 15 quotes on World Heritage Day.

World Heritage Day 2022: Quotes

"A concerted effort to preserve our heritage is a vital link to our cultural, educational, aesthetic, inspirational and economic legacies – all of the things that quite literally make us who we are.” - Steve Berry

“Preserve cultural heritage, it defines the national identity of a country”.

“Monuments and heritage sites are the rich essence of diversity and reflection of our culture”.

"Maintaining one’s culture, values and traditions is beyond price. "– Getano Lui, jnr

“World heritage day aims to identify the beauty of monuments and preserves their identity from the roots”.

“Love your monuments, they are part of a rich civilization and speak volumes about a bygone era”.

“A rich cultural heritage depends on the ability of people to maintain their distinctiveness and unique identities”.

"There is no greater wealth than wisdom, no greater poverty than ignorance; no greater heritage than culture and no greater support than consultaion" –Ali Ibn Abu Talib

"My culture is my identity and personality. It gives me spiritual, intellectual and emotional distinction from others, and I am proud of it" – M.F. Moonzajer

"Tourism carries tremendous potential that must be acknowledged as essential for the futures of world heritage. But without proper management, we can easily get out of control." – Bonnie Burnham

"Culture is a way of thinking, a set of values, a belief system that influences our behaviour. It’s really a combination of things. It can come from our ethnic background, our religion and society as a whole." – Frank Olivas

"Sometimes it is impossible to know where you are headed without reflecting on where you came from. Understanding your heritage, your roots and your ancestry is an important part of carving out your future."

"What you abandon isn’t what is engraved in stone monuments, however what is woven into the lives of others. Monuments have lives woven into them."

"Monuments are for the living, not the dead. Preserve them, love them and pass it on to generations to understand their importance."

"There may have been a time when preservation was about saving an old building here or there, but those days are gone. Preservation is in the business of saving communities and the values they embody." – Richard Moe, National Trust for Historic Preservation

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen