New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year people observe World Heritage Day on April 18 with an aim to create awareness about the dying cultures, and rich cultural diversity. The day also focuses on solutions through which one can preserve the ancient culture. In order to create awareness about monuments, sites, and dying cultures of nations, UNESCO announced April 18 as World Heritage Day.

World Heritage Day 2022 History

Back in 1982, the International Council and Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) suggested that it is important for people to be aware regarding the preservation of ancient culture and its historic sites.

Later in 1983, UNESCO adopted the idea during the 22nd General Conference. In order to restore and conserve historical cities, and dying ancient tribes, World Heritage Day is being observed. The day also sheds light on history.

World Heritage Day Significance

The main aim of the day was to conserve and preserve the heritage culture which depicts the ancient history and its importance. They have an outstanding universal value.

"Deterioration or disappearance of any item of the cultural or natural heritage constitutes a harmful impoverishment of the heritage of all the nations of the world," the World Heritage Convention (1972) stated.

"Together with ICOMOS, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre supports inclusive and diverse points of view in heritage identification, conservation, and transmission to future generations," it also said on its site.

World Heritage Day 2022: Theme

This year's theme for World Heritage Day is kept as “Heritage and Climate". Last year's theme for World Heritage Day 2021 theme was "Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen