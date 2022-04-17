New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Heritage Day is celebrated around the world on April 18 every year to create awareness about the cultural heritage around us and preserve cultural diversity. The day is also known as International Day For Monuments and Sites. India is blessed with beautiful heritage sites which define our culture and diversity. Here's the list of 5 heritage sites in India that you can visit.

Humayun's tomb, Delhi

Humayun's tomb is the tomb of the Mughal Emperor Humayun in Delhi, India. Built-in 1565-1572 by Begum Bega, the first wife of Humayan, this tomb is one of the few monuments to have undergone several restoration works. The tomb is located near Central Delhi, an easy taxi ride away from both the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the New Delhi Airport.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga National Park hosts two-thirds of the world's great one-horned rhinoceroses. The best time to visit this national park is between the month of November to April. The One-Horned rhinoceros, Royal Bengal Tiger, Asian elephant, wild water buffalo and swamp deer are collectively known as the 'Big Five' of Kaziranga. It is a vast expanse of tall elephant grass, marshland, and dense tropical moist broadleaf forests, crisscrossed by four major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, and the park includes numerous small bodies of water.

Mahabodhi Temple Complex, Bihar

Mahabodhi Temple Complex is a Buddhist temple in Bodh Gaya in Bihar and it is said that Buddha attained his enlightenment here. The site has a descendant of the Bodhi Tree under which Buddha gained enlightenment, and it is a pilgrimage destination for Hindus and Buddhists for well over two thousand years.

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, Gujarat

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park is located around Champaner, a city that was founded by Vanraj Chavda, the most prominent king of the Chavda Dynasty, in the 8th century. The best time to visit this park is between October to February. There are eleven different types of buildings at Champaner-Pavagadh, including mosques, temples, granaries, tombs, wells, walls, and terraces.

Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra

Ajanta Caves are universally regarded as masterpieces of Buddhist religious art and are approximately 30 rock-cut Buddhist cave monuments dating from the 2nd century BCE to about 480 CE in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The caves are also mentioned in memoirs of several medieval era Chinese Buddhist travellers to India and by a Mughal-era official of the Akbar era in the early 17th century. The best time to visit this place is from November to March.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav