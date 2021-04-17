World Heritage Day 2021: History, significance, theme and other details you must know
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India, Europe and other countries are known for their traditional and rich cultural heritage, such as monuments, buildings, places, communities, etc. This heritage defines their rich history and helps people with that heritage. However, nowadays, people are forgetting about their culture, traditions, etc. So, to spread awareness about the dying cultures, UNESCO declared April 18 as World Heritage Day. On this day, people spread awareness of rich cultural diversity and teach them how to preserve the ancient cultures.
World Heritage Day 2021 History
In the year 1982, ICOMOS (International Council and Monuments and Sites) suggested a day to spread awareness regarding the preservation of ancient culture and its historic sites. However, this idea was adopted later in the year 1983 by UNESCO during the 22nd General Conference. As per ICOMOS, this day is observed internationally to restore and conserve historical cites, dying ancient tribes, etc. Also, this day will help people remind of their history.
World Heritage Day 2021 Significance
This day helps reminds people of their origin and keeps them connected with their past. World Heritage Day aware people to preserve their cultural sites by not destroying rather, giving a helping hand in maintaining these historical buildings. Also, it teaches people to appreciate and respect others' heritage.
World Heritage Day 2021 Theme
This year the theme of this special day is 'Complex Pasts: Diverse Future'. This theme is calling people of all the religion to come together keeping aside their differences and give out the message of solidarity.
38 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India
India is the sixth country to have the maximum number of world heritage sites. There are 30 cultural sites, 7 natural sites and 1 mixed as recognised by UNESCO.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv