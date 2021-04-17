World Heritage Day 2021: India is the sixth country to have the maximum number of world heritage sites. There are 30 cultural sites, 7 natural sites and 1 mixed as recognised by UNESCO.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India, Europe and other countries are known for their traditional and rich cultural heritage, such as monuments, buildings, places, communities, etc. This heritage defines their rich history and helps people with that heritage. However, nowadays, people are forgetting about their culture, traditions, etc. So, to spread awareness about the dying cultures, UNESCO declared April 18 as World Heritage Day. On this day, people spread awareness of rich cultural diversity and teach them how to preserve the ancient cultures.

World Heritage Day 2021 History

In the year 1982, ICOMOS (International Council and Monuments and Sites) suggested a day to spread awareness regarding the preservation of ancient culture and its historic sites. However, this idea was adopted later in the year 1983 by UNESCO during the 22nd General Conference. As per ICOMOS, this day is observed internationally to restore and conserve historical cites, dying ancient tribes, etc. Also, this day will help people remind of their history.

World Heritage Day 2021 Significance

This day helps reminds people of their origin and keeps them connected with their past. World Heritage Day aware people to preserve their cultural sites by not destroying rather, giving a helping hand in maintaining these historical buildings. Also, it teaches people to appreciate and respect others' heritage.

World Heritage Day 2021 Theme

This year the theme of this special day is 'Complex Pasts: Diverse Future'. This theme is calling people of all the religion to come together keeping aside their differences and give out the message of solidarity.

38 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India

India is the sixth country to have the maximum number of world heritage sites. There are 30 cultural sites, 7 natural sites and 1 mixed as recognised by UNESCO.

State/UT Cultural Natural Mixed Uttar Pradesh Agra Fort (1983)

Fatehpur Sikri (1986)

Taj Mahal (1983) Maharashtra Ajanta Caves (1983)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) (2004)

Elephanta Caves (1987)

Ellora Caves (1983)

Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai (2018) Western Ghats (2012) Bihar Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar (2016)

Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya (2002) Madhya Pradesh Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi (1989)

Khajuraho Group of Monuments (1986)

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka (2003) Gujarat Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park (2004)

Historic City of Ahmadabad (2017)

Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell) at Patan, Gujarat (2014) Western Ghats (2012) Goa Churches and Convents of Goa (1986) Western Ghats (2012) Tamil Nadu Great Living Chola Temples (1987,2004)

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram (1984)

Mountain Railways of India (1999,2005,2008) Western Ghats (2012) Karnataka Group of Monuments at Hampi (1986)

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal (1987) Western Ghats (2012) Rajasthan Hill Forts of Rajasthan (2013)

Jaipur City, Rajasthan (2019)

The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur (2010) Keoladeo National Park (1985) Delhi Humayun's Tomb, Delhi (1993)

Qutb Minar and its Monuments, Delhi (1993)

Red Fort Complex (2007) Chandigarh The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement (2016) West Bengal Mountain Railways of India (1999,2005,2008) Sundarbans National Park (1987) Himachal Pradesh Mountain Railways of India (1999,2005,2008) Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area (2014) Orissa Sun Temple, Konârak (1984) Assam Kaziranga National Park (1985)

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary (1985) Uttarakhand Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks (1988,2005) Kerala Western Ghats (2012) Sikkim Khangchendzonga National Park (2016)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv