New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year to raise awareness about hepatitis and how it can be diagnosed and cured. According to a data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), 1.34 million people lose their life to hepatitis every year.

World Hepatitis Day is also one of eight official global public health campaigns marked by the WHO. The other eight official global public health campaigns are World Health Day, World Immunization Week, World Blood Donor Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Malaria Day, World Tuberculosis Day and World AIDS Day.

Hepatitis, which is group of infectious diseases known as Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, is a serious problem that causes acute and chronic disease, including liver diseases, that can lead to the death of a person. However, there are several precautions that you can take to avoid hepatitis. So as the world observes World Hepatitis Day, following the precautions that you can take against hepatitis.

How to prevent Hepatitis A:

You should avoid street food

Only drink bottled water or boiled water

Don't sip on cocktails and other drinks with ice cubes

You should skip dairy products

Avoid eating undercooked meat

Wash your hands regularly with soap or hand sanitisers

How to prevent Hepatitis B:

Avoid contact with other people's blood and body fluids

Avoid getting tattoos

You should use condoms during sexual act

Avoid kissing others

Get yourself vaccinated

How to prevent Hepatitis C:

Don’t share needles if you use illicit drugs

You should use condoms during sexual act

What are the symptoms of Hepatitis?

According to doctors, symptoms of Hepatitis depend upon the severity of the disease and how much the liver has been damaged. If a person has mild hepatitis, then he or she will have short term memory loss, sweet-smelling breath, confusion and changes in personality and coordination problems.

However, if a person is suffering from severe hepatitis, then he or she will have anxiety, personality changes, extreme sleepiness, confusion and slowed movements. People might also get confused while doing a task if they have severe hepatitis and can go into coma.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma