New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Hemophilia Day is observed on April 17 every year across the globe with an aim to raise awareness for hemophilia. The day also creates awareness about other bleeding disorders. Apart from that, World Hemophilia Day also marks the birth anniversary of Frank Schnabel, the founder of the World Federation of Hemophilia.

The day dates back to 1989, and since then numerous communities come together to raise awareness about the disorder. The day also shed light on a better understanding of the issue. The day also celebrated the continuous advances in treatment.

What is Hemophilia?

Hemophilia refers to a bleeding disorder that causes extreme bleeding. People who are suffering from the disorder may bleed for no reason.

History and Significance

The celebration of World Hemophilia Day was started by the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH) in 1989 and the organisation chose April 17 to celebrate the day in honour of the founder of WFH Frank Schnabel.

The disorder was initially discovered in the 10th century and was found mainly in males. At that time, the disease was known as Abulcasis. Later in 1973, haemophilia genetic disorder was further bifurcated into two types namely A and B. However, no proper treatment was found till that time.

Then, it was the time to create awareness about the disease and shed light on a better understanding of the disease as haemophilia is a serious health issue. Back in 1963, the WFM was established with the aim to improve treatment and care for all hemophiliac patients.

Celebrations

On this day, several awareness campaigns, conferences, workshops, etc. are being organised. People also perform a different kinds of activities to inform the general public about Haemophilia disease.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen