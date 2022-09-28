World Heart Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

WORLD Heart Day is an important annual event which aims at raising awareness of heart illness and the range of cardiovascular diseases. It is observed on September 29 annually. The day is celebrated by organizing various activities and awareness events globally.

A healthy heart is a gift for life. With the changing lifestyle, people are at an increased risk for developing numerous diseases related to the heart. Emotions such as anger, irritation, negative feelings or unpleasant emotions can raise the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. On this special occasion, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages to share on this day.

World Heart Day 2022: Wishes

"The best way to keep your heart in a healthy state is by eating right, sleeping right and not taking stress. Sending my best wishes to you on World Heart Day."

"Let us celebrate World Heart Day by going for regular heart checkups and promising ourselves to eat healthily and live happily. Best wishes on World Heart Day to you."

"On the occasion of World Heart Day, I wish that your heart always stays healthy and happy, so take care of your diet and always keep your heart in good shape."

"Keeping a healthy heart is essential if you don't want to be apart from your loved ones. Happy World Heart Day."

"On World Heart Day, make a promise that you will say no to all those things that can cause damage to your heart."

World Heart Day 2022: Quotes

"When you have heart disease, you start to be tired of everything. It's like getting older. You become more white, and after that, grey. You have no feeling for anything." - Gerard Depardieu

"It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come." - Dalai Lama

"You have to follow your heart, otherwise, you're living a false life." - Eric Mabius

"A good heart is a beautiful home where you can always find peace." - Mehmet Murat Ildan

"I'm giving life lessons and tips on how to take care of your emotional heart because heart disease is the number one killer in America." - Leeza Gibbons

"A loving heart is the truest wisdom." - Charles Dickens

World Heart Day 2022: Messages

"Each one of us has just one heart, so make sure that we take the best care of it. Best wishes on World Heart Day."

"Neglecting your heart is like neglecting your life...if you want to live happily and healthy, then take care of your heart. Happy World Heart Day."

"A healthy heart is the main source of your strength. Happy World Heart Day."

"If you knew you could change your lifestyle and diet and avoid heart disease and other things, you should do it. Happy World Heart Day."

"If you have a healthy heart, you can enjoy a happy and healthy life...so encourage your loved ones to go for heart checkups this World Heart Day for a smooth life ahead."

"Never ignore any problems related to your heart, it can prove to be costly in the future."

"The beat of your life goes on only if you have a healthy heart. Happy World Heart Day"