World Heart Day 2022: What Are The Effects Of Smoking On Your Heart Health

DETERIORATING heart health has been a leading cause of the deaths of some famous personalities of the country in recent times. From Raju Srivastava to Siddharth Shukla to K.K and many other celebrities have lost their lives due to heart-related problems. The unfortunate deaths have triggered questions about the heart health of individuals. Smoking is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular diseases globally.

According to the Texas Heart Institute, cigarette and tobacco smoking increase the risk of several heart diseases. As per the statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the effects of smoking account for about 48,000 deaths in the United States. Smoking increases the heart rate which tightens major arteries and causes an irregular heart rhythm. It also increases blood pressure which in turn escalates strokes.

Dr Suraj Narasiman, a noted cardiologist in Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur said, "Usually, teenagers who are smokers or drug abused or suffering from a heart attack are more prone to cardiovascular deaths,". India accounts for almost one-fifth of deaths occurring worldwide due to cardiovascular reasons in the young population.

Effects of smoking on Heart

Smoking affects almost every organ in the body. It affects the entire cardiovascular system which includes the heart, blood and blood vessels. The side effects of smoking on the cardiovascular system can be life-threatening. It can cause severe health issues such as stroke or heart failure.

1. High Blood Pressure

Smoking cigarette causes high blood pressure as it contains nicotine. Nicotine is a very harmful chemical that raises the blood pressure of an individual. In turn, high blood pressure causes damage to the arteries by making them less elastic, reducing the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart and leading to heart diseases.

2. Atherosclerosis

When smoking a cigarette, the chemicals present in it cause atherosclerosis, which is the build-up of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and other artery walls. This build-up is called plaque. These plaques cause the arteries to harden and narrow, restricting the blood flow and oxygen supply to vital organs, and increasing the risk of blood clots which block the flow of blood to the heart and brain.

3. Coronary heart disease

Coronary heart disease occurs when the arteries in the heart are unable to supply enough blood to the heart. Smoking increases the formation of plaque in blood vessels. These plaques are restricted by clots. Chemicals in cigarette smoke can cause the blood to thicken and form clots inside veins and arteries.

4. Stroke

Smoking formulates plaques and clots which block the blood vessels in the body. When the same happens in the brain, it causes a stroke.

5. Heart Attack

Smoking blocks the blood flow to the heart and causes heart attack, also known as myocardial infarction. Smoking causes permanent damage to the heart and blood vessels of an individual.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)