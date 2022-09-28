World Heart Day 2022: Tips To Keep Your Heart Healthy

WORLD Heart Day is observed on September 29 every year across the world. This day aims at increasing awareness about cardiovascular diseases and learning strategies to manage the disease. The World Heart Federation created this day to raise consciousness regarding heart-related diseases.

The theme for World Heart Day 2022 is "Use heart for every heart". It is an opportunity for everyone to stop and consider how to use hearts for humanity, nature and you. Read below some tips to keep your heart healthy and fit.

1. Limit intake of salt

Consuming an excessive amount of salt generally results in high blood pressure and develops the risk for stroke and heart disease. According to World Health Organization (WHO), a salt intake of fewer than 5 grams per day for adults helps reduce blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular diseases, stroke and coronary heart attack. WHO recommends that all salt that is consumed should be iodized with iodine, which is important for healthy brain development in the fetus and young child and also optimizing people's mental functions in general.

2. Consumption of high amounts of plant-based foods

Consuming plant foods like fruits and vegetables provide the body with the necessary nutrients and minerals. Vegetables are rich in fiber, which helps in the regulation of your bowels' movements and lower your blood sugar levels. All fruits and vegetables can be considered heart-healthy. People who consume a plant-based diet live longer, have a good quality of life and are free of any medical illness.

3. Abstain from Smoking

Smoking increases the formation of plaques in blood vessels. Chemicals in cigarettes cause the blood to thicken and form clots inside veins and arteries. Individuals who smoke are more likely vulnerable to developing heart diseases. Smoking is one of the major risk factors causing heart disease. Therefore, to maintain a healthy heart one should stay away from smoking.

4. Reduce the intake of Alcohol

Long-term alcohol intake weakens and thins the heart muscle, affecting its ability to pump blood. When the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently, the lack of blood flow disrupts all your body's major functions. This can result in heart failure and other life-threatening health problems.

5. Increase physical activity

Individuals who are not physically active can develop multiple health problems, including heart disease. Any type of physical activity helps the body in staying fit. At a minimum, an individual should practice at least an hour of moderate exercise daily which is beneficial for the body. Physical activities improve the muscles' ability to pull oxygen out of blood, reducing the need for the heart to pump more blood to the muscles. It also helps in reducing stress hormones that put an extra burden on the heart.

6. Get adequate sleep

The heart is significantly impacted when the body doesn't get enough sleep. People who get less than six hours of sleep a night are more likely prone to gaining weight, developing diabetes and getting diagnosed with heart disease. One should develop adapting to at least seven to eight hours of sleep to maintain a healthy heart. Good sleep relieves stress and makes you feel refreshed.

7. Stress Management

Stress may lead to high blood pressure which can increase the heart's risk for heart attack and strokes. It is important to practice stress management to ease the stress in your life. Practice yoga, meditation, and deep breathing exercises to control your stress. Managing stress not only improves your heart health but also improves your overall lifestyle.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)