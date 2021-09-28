New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: World Heart Day 2021 is one of the most important campaigns to aware people of cardiovascular diseases and encourage them to a heart-healthy lifestyle. This special day is annually celebrated on September 29, with different themes each year. This year, the theme is "Harnessing the power of digital health to improve awareness, prevention and management of CVD globally is our goal for Word Heart Day 2021."

As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends. Also, to mark the day, you can use them as your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

World Heart Day 2021: Wishes

Let us make more people aware of cardiovascular diseases on World Heart Day.

A healthy heart is a key to happiness in life. Happy World Heart Day.

Keeping a healthy heart is essential if you don’t want to be apart from your loved ones. Happy World Heart Day.

Always listen to your heart. Happy World Heart Day.

A good heart is something that people get attracted to. Happy World Heart Day.

Never lose your heart in any situation, it is the best way to deal with all kinds of problems. Happy World Heart Day.

A healthy heart is the main source of your strength. Happy World Heart Day.

On World Heart Day, start doing everything you can to maintain a healthy heart.

Make it a point to run every day to shed your excess weight. Happy World Heart Day.

On World Heart Day, all of us must unite to defeat all kinds of cardiovascular diseases.

World Heart Day 2021: Quotes

It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come. - Dalai Lama

A good heart is a beautiful home where you can always find peace! - Mehmet Murat Ildan

Together, people with good hearts and fine minds can move the world. - William J. Clinton

You do have to follow your heart, otherwise, you’re living a false life. - Eric Mabius

We’re in a situation now where weight and extreme weight and heart disease is the biggest killer in this country today. - Jamie Oliver

A good heart is worth gold. - William Shakespeare

I’m giving life lessons and tips on how to take care of your emotional heart because heart disease is the number-one killer in America. - Leeza Gibbons.

We’re in a situation now where weight and extreme weight and heart disease is the biggest killer in this country today. - Jamie Oliver

A loving heart is the truest wisdom. - Charles Dickens

A controlled carbohydrate lifestyle really prevents risk factors for heart disease. - Robert Atkins

The most important thing in illness is never to lose heart. - Nikolai Lenin

A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination. - Nelson Mandela

Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead. - Unknown

World Heart Day 2021: Messages & Greetings

On World Heart Day, make a promise that you will say no to all those things that can cause damage to your heart.

A healthy and active life can always be beneficial to your heart. Happy World Heart Day.

The beat of your life goes on only if you have a healthy heart. Happy World Heart Day.

Don’t let cardiovascular diseases ruin your life, stay happy and healthy. Happy World Heart Day.

If you have a healthy heart, you can enjoy a happy and long life…. So encourage your loved ones to go for a heart checkup this World Heart Day for a smooth life ahead.

Never ignore any problems related to your heart, it can prove to be costly in the future.

The best way to keep your heart in a healthy state is by eating right, sleeping right and not taking stress…. Sending my best wishes on World Heart Day to you.

On the occasion of World Heart Day, I wish that your heart always stay healthy and happy…. So take care of your diet and always keep your heart in good shape!!

Put a stop to all the problems related to your heart before it stops you. Happy World Heart Day.

Today is World Heart Day, the day on which you should say no to smoking.

Stress and tension is the root cause of all kinds of cardiovascular diseases. So stay happy and keep on smiling. Happy World Heart Day.

A healthy heartbeat is essential for you to feel good in life. Happy World Heart Day.

Let us celebrate World Heart Day by going for heart checkups and promising ourselves to eat healthily and live happily…… Best wishes on World Heart Day to you.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv