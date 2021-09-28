New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The heart is a very important part of our body, keeping our heart healthy is a need in today's fast-paced world. Every year, September 29 is observed as World Heart Day and this day aims to raise awareness of diseases related to the heart and enhance people's knowledge on how to keep their heart healthy? To mark the importance of the special day and contribute to raising awareness we have brought to you 5 fruits to add to your diet for staying healthy and keeping your heart fit.

Watermelon:

Watermelon is considered a fruit that is beneficial for our hearts. According to a study, the fruit halts the build-up of harmful cholesterol an also watermelon halves the production of LDL, cholesterol that leads to clogged arteries and heart diseases.

Oranges:

Oranges are citrus fruits that contain Vitamin C, the property of the fruit helps to maintain our immunity. These citrus fruits contain a lot of nutrients. and they are full of potassium that helps our heart function better. Several studies suggest that citrus fruits help in obesity and related heart diseases.

Berries:

All types of berries are good for the heart, whether it is blueberry or blackberry or strawberry, a higher intake of such fruit prevents heart-related disease. They are all a great source of Vitamin C, fiber, and anti-oxidants. And eating a high fiber diet has the potential to help lower cholesterol and your risk of heart disease, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Grapefruit:

Grapefruit consists of Vitamin C, potassium, and fiber. The fruit is considered beneficial for preventing heart disease. According to a study intake of 2.5 grams of fiber leads to a good "HDL" cholesterol which helps in keeping our heart fit.

Apricots:

Apricots are filled with a lot of nutrients such as vitamins (A, C, E, and K), plus fiber. And their orange hue comes from carotenoids, an antioxidant. Intake of apricots can lead to a healthier heart and the fruits help to prevent heart-related disease.

