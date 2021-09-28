New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle desk: One out of 4 deaths in India happen due to Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD). Not just in our country but all over the world, people are suffering from a lot of heart-related issues. Therefore, a special day has been dedicated to spread awareness about the seriousness of keeping your cardiovascular health intact, and it is World Heart Day.

This day is observed on every September 29 to promote a healthy lifestyle for a healthy heart. And one of the ways to keep this most important organ of your body happy is by exercising regularly. As per doctors, an average person should exercise at least three days a week.

Therefore, here we are with a list of 5 exercises that can help you say bye-bye to your health problems related to your heart.

Try Zumba

delving into a fun yet intense Zumba dance session becomes essential. This workout style is great for weight loss and toning the body. The dance form boosts heart health and helps de-stress and improve coordination.

Walking

Walking is considered one of the best forms of exercises for the heart. This not just keeps your cardiovascular health intact but also helps in reducing weight.

Cycling

Cycling is an activity that is gentle on the joints. It burns fat and improves your cardiovascular health. If you wish to increase your stamina and at the same time tone up your muscles, cycling is the best way of doing so. You can easily make it a part of your routine by building it in your day as a means of transport.

Squats

Squats are one of the most popular exercises among fitness enthusiasts. When done regularly, this exercise can tone your legs and strengthen your glutes and muscles. In addition, this activity also boosts blood circulation and heart health.

Jumping or skipping rope

Jumping or Skipping rope are very good for your cardiovascular health as they increase the heart rate while you perform the workout. This will not just help you lose extra kilos but will also reduce the chances of getting heart diseases and stroke.

