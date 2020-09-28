World Heart Day 2020: So as you observe World Heart Day 2020, here are some wishes, messages, greetings and quotes that you can share with your family and friends to make them aware of cardiovascular disease.

World Heart Day 2020: This day is observed on September 29 every year.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Heart Day is observed on September 29 every year to make people aware of cardiovascular disease. On this day, doctors across the world, highlight the importance of a healthy heart and how cardiovascular disease can be controlled and prevented. Doctors believe that premature deaths from heart-related diseases can be avoided if certain things are controlled and that's why it becomes important to make people aware of cardiovascular disease. World Heart Day was observed in 1999. The theme for this year's World Heart Day is "Use Heart To Beat Cardiovascular Disease". So as you observe World Heart Day 2020, here are some wishes, messages, greetings and quotes that you can share with your family and friends to make them aware of cardiovascular disease:

Wishes and Greetings:

Put a stop to all the problems related to your heart before it stops you. Happy World Heart Day.

Don’t let cardiovascular diseases ruin your life, stay happy and healthy. Happy World Heart Day.

Stress and tension is the root cause of all kinds of cardiovascular diseases. So stay happy and keep on smiling. Happy World Heart Day.

Start caring about the health of your heart from World Heart Day.

A healthy heartbeat is essential for you to feel good in life. Happy World Heart Day.

On World Heart Day, start doing everything you can to maintain a healthy heart.

Start taking care of your heart before it falls apart. Happy World Heart Day.

Nothing can be more important in your life than maintaining a healthy heart. Happy World Heart Day.

Make it a point to run every day to shed your excess weight. Happy World Heart Day.

Quotes:

"I saw many people who had advanced heart disease and I was so frustrated because I knew if they just knew how to do the right thing, simple lifestyle and diet steps, that the entire trajectory of their life and health would have been different"

"I’m giving life lessons and tips on how to take care of your emotional heart, because heart disease is the number-one killer in America"

"We’re in a situation now where weight and extreme weight and heart disease is the biggest killer in this country today"

"The medical literature tells us that the most effective ways to reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and many more problems are through healthy diet and exercise. Our bodies have evolved to move, yet we now use the energy in oil instead of muscles to do our work"

"It takes more than just a good looking body. You’ve got to have the heart and soul to go with it"

"Think about it: Heart disease and diabetes, which account for more deaths in the U.S. and worldwide than everything else combined, are completely preventable by making comprehensive lifestyle changes. Without drugs or surgery"

"A controlled carbohydrate lifestyle really prevents risk factors for heart disease"

Messages:

On the occasion of World Heart Day, I wish that your heart always stay healthy and happy. So take care of your diet and always keep your heart in good shape!

The best way to keep your heart in a healthy state is by eating right, sleeping right and not taking stress. Sending my best wishes on World Heart Day to you

Let us learn the art of winning hearts on World Heart Day

If you have a healthy heart, you can enjoy a happy and long life. So encourage your loved ones to go for heart checkup this World Heart Day for a smooth life ahead

Run for a few kilometers to burn that excess fat in your body on World Heart Day

Let us celebrate World Heart Day by going for heart checkups and promising ourselves to eat healthy and live happy. Best wishes on World Heart Day to you

You live longer and healthier if you have a heart that beats without any complications

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma