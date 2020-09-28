World Heart Day is observed every year to to increase public awareness of cardiovascular diseases, including their prevention and their global impact.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Heart Day was created by the World Heart Federation on September 29, 1999 to increase public awareness of cardiovascular diseases, including their prevention and their global impact. Cardiovascular diseases account for more than 30% of deaths, being the most common cause of death globally. Roughly 18 million people worldwide die from heart-related ailments annually. Cardiovascular diseases claim more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Some of the life-threatening issues and diseases caused by an unhealthy heart include Heart attacks, Heart failure, Coronary heart disease and stroke

What is a cardiovascular disease?

It is a group of conditions that affect the heart or blood vessels. These disorders are usually associated with a build-up of fatty deposits inside the arteries (atherosclerosis) and an increased risk of blood clots.

Symptoms of Cardiovascular disease

There are several warning signs of an unhealthy heart that may appear as simple inconveniences or non-serious issues but one needs to get himself tested and try to induce change in lifestyle as advised by doctors. Following are the symptoms of heart-related ailments. Aching in the shoulder and chest, Snoring and sleeping problems, Difficulty with sexual function, Irregular heartbeat, Sore gums and jaw, mouth problems, Puffy legs and feet, Dizzy/Lightheadednes, Persistent Cough, Random Bouts Of Cold Sweats, Shortness Of Breath And Fatigue

Precautions

You can always take control of your body and make important lifestyle changes. Advancing age and family history can also lead to heart problems, but increase in weight, usage of tobacco, lack of exercise, high stress level, Diabetes, high blood pressure and elevated blood cholesterol levels are certainly controllable factors. Quit smoking, Proper dieting, Increasing physical activity, decreasing alcohol consumption, stress management, meditation can help maintain a healthy lifestyle and Almonds are a great snacking option as they are a good source of protein and fibre and it also helps in significantly lowering LDL cholesterol.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha