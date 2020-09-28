New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World heart Day is observed every year on 29 September. It is a common knowledge that Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD), including heart disease and stroke, are leading causes of death across the world. Around 17.9 million people die every year due to heart-related ailments. The theme for the World Heart Day 2020 is 'Use Heart To Beat Cardiovascular Disease.'

How it began:

World Heart Day was conceptuated by the World Heart Federation on September 29, 2000. On this day, people are informed about the importance of having a healthy heart and highlight the actions required to prevent and control cardiovascular diseases. World Heart Federation sponsors this annual event assembling and distributing information and declaring a theme for the day each year. The information is communicated through public talks, podcasts, posters, and leaflets. It is a campaign where communities, families, individuals, and government participates in activities to take charge of their heart health and spread awareness about the same.

Significance

Given the high fatality rate due to cardiovascular issues, it is important for us to understand the various heart disease and factors which put an individual at a higher risk. It aims to drive action to educate people that by controlling risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, at least 80% of premature deaths from heart disease and stroke could be avoided.

Prevention

Most CVDs can be prevented by addressing behavioral risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and obesity, physical inactivity. The objective of this event is to encouraging healthy lifestyle and healthy eating habits, raising awareness about the importance of engaging in physical activity for at least 30 munities a day. Developing a plan to control smoking and reduce the risk of heart disease. Reducing the global prevalence of hypertension.









Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha