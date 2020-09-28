World Heart Day 2020: So as people across the world observe World Heart Day 2020, here some dos and don'ts you need to follow to keep a healthy heart.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Heart Day is observed on September 29 every year to mark the importance of a healthy heart and make people aware of heart diseases. The day was first observed in 1999. Every year, thousands of people die because of heart diseases. However, health experts and doctors believe that these premature deaths can be controlled if people are more aware of heart diseases and take all the necessary precautions. So as people across the world observe World Heart Day 2020, here some dos and don'ts you need to follow to keep a healthy heart:

Dos

Maintain a healthy diet

To keep your heart fit, this the first step you need to take. Always maintain a diet and eat healthy which serves as a key to optimal health. Eat a lot of proteins and try different types of herbs and spices.

Do exercise regularly

Apart from eating healthy, it is also important for people to exercise regularly. According to health experts, you need to participate in 30 minutes of moderate cardio 5 times per week.

Take proper sleep

You should take proper sleep too! Experts believe that sleep is directly linked to health as well as weight loss and people should have a consistent sleep schedule.

Manage your stress

You need to avoid taking too much stress as it could cause several heart diseases. Take proper rest and spend some time with your friends and families to manage your stress

Don'ts

Stop smoking

Smoking can lead to a lot of problems, including heart diseases. It advised that people should quit smoke immediately to avoid heart problems

Excess alcohol consumption

Consuming excess alcohol is also dangerous and it is advised that people should stop it immediately to avoid heart problems.

Working for extra hours

Hard work is fine but you should keep in mind that working for extra hours can take a toll on your health and that's why you are advised to avoid sitting for extended hours at work

Never assume that you are not at risk

You should never assume that you are not at risk! Always take the necessary precautions and follow a proper diet plan to prevent the risk of heart diseases

