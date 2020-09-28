These preventive steps should be adopted before the development of heart disease, and ideally from the early ’20s, as we are seeing a lot of heart disease in the younger age group.

New Delhi | Nikesh Jain: 17.5 million people die every year from cardiovascular disease which includes heart attack and stroke. Cardiovascular disease is the world’s number one killer today. By making just a few small changes in our lives, we can reduce our risk of heart disease and improve our quality of life. Although we cannot change some risk factors — such as family history, genetic factor, gender and age — there are some key heart disease prevention steps you can take to reduce your risk.

These preventive steps should be adopted before the development of heart disease, and ideally from the early ’20s, as we are seeing a lot of heart disease in the younger age group.

Here are ten heart disease prevention tips to get you started

1. Eat a heart-healthy die Eating a healthy diet with calorie consumption as per your daily activity can reduce your risk of heart disease. Two examples of heart-healthy food plans include the dietary approaches to stop hypertension (DASH) and the Mediterranean diet, both of which are plant-based foods – having 4-5 servings each of fruits and vegetables.

Fats – consume foods/oil which are rich in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids. Saturated fats should be 5-6 per cent of your calorie intake and Trans-fats should be avoided. Consume fewer animal fats, avoid red meat.

Carbohydrates – time your carbohydrates before your more active period of the day and lower intake before your bedtime.

Avoid refined flour (maida and its products Avoid fast/junk foods which only provide carbohydrates and Trans-fats

2. Regular Exercise Regular exercise can help control your weight, improves your physical fitness and reduce your chances of developing high blood pressure, heart disease, high cholesterol and diabetes by 40-50 per cent.

Minimum recommendation is moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking for about 45-60 minutes at least 4-5 days a week. In addition, aim to do strength training exercises two or more days a week.

3. Don't smoke or consume tobacco in any for Smoking or consuming tobacco in any form is a major risk factor for heart disease, blood pressure, stroke and peripheral vascular disease. is one of the most significant risk factors for developing heart disease.

When it comes to heart disease prevention, even smoking in a small amount is unsafe. But, the more you smoke, the greater your risk. Even so-called social smoking — smoking only while at a bar or restaurant with friends, and passive smoking (when you inhale smoke produced by smokers) — can be dangerous and increase the risk of heart disease.

The good news, though, is that your risk of heart disease begins to lower soon after quitting. Your risk of coronary heart disease significantly reduces one year after quitting smoking. Your risk of coronary heart disease drops almost to that of a non-smoker in 10 years.

4. Cutting down on Alcoho Excess alcohol can cause high BP, heart rhythm problems, stroke, cancer, dementia and liver problems. The science of the benefits of moderate alcohol consumption is unproven. Recommended alcohol limit is one drink a day for women and men older up to two drinks a day for men age 65 and younger. One drink is defined as 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine (148 mL), or 1.5 fluid ounces (44mL) of 80-proof distilled spirits

5. Maintain a healthy weigh Excess weight can lead to conditions that increase your chances of heart disease — including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. Even central obesity (relatively normal BMI but more fat in the abdomen and waist area) which is a common pattern in India is equally a risk factor.

Reducing your weight can help decrease your risk of developing as well as achieving better control of BP, cholesterol and reduce your risk of diabetes.

Achieving a healthy body weight requires persistent lifestyle changes.

6. Check your Salt and Sugar intak Salt and sugar are slow poisons which are consumed in excess in the Indian population. Salt intake should be restricted to 6 gm/day and sugar to 20-25 gm/day. Avoid preserved foods and foods containing high sodium content. No added sugar or sugar beverages.

7. Get enough quality slee People who don't get enough sleep have a higher risk of high blood pressure, heart attack, diabetes and depression. 8-9 hours of sleep is recommended.

Also, look for Obstructive Sleep Apnoea especially (OSA) – daytime somnolence/fatigue/morning headache. Treating OSA is important as it is an important risk factor for heart disease and stroke, and also interferes in controlling BP, heart failure

8. Manage stres Stress is an important factor for the early development of heart disease. Finding alternative ways to manage stress — such as physical activity, relaxation exercises or meditation — can help improve your health

9. Drinking Lots of Wate Water detoxifies your body. You should have at least 8-10 glasses of water daily

10. Get regular health screening Always plan your yearly health check-ups starting at age of 35 years of age or even earlier if you have a family/genetic history of heart disease. If you have risk factors like BP, diabetes, cholesterol – consult a doctor and keep these parameters in control.

(Disclaimer: This article has been written by Dr Nikesh Jain, Consultant Cardiologist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma