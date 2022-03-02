New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Hearing Day is observed on March 3 every year. The campaign is held every year by the Office of Prevention of Blindness and Deafness of the World Health Organization (WHO). The day aims to share information and promote actions towards the prevention of hearing loss and improved hearing care. On this day, various activities take place around the globe, and WHO hosts events for the promotion of the cause.

Each year, WHO selects a theme, develops educational materials and makes these freely available in several languages. It also coordinates and reports on events around the globe and prepares materials like brochures, flyers, posters, banners, and presentations.

World Hearing Day 2022: History

The WHO created this day to raise awareness to avoid deafness in 2007 and the holiday was renamed from International Ear Care day to World hearing day in 2016. Before that, in the late 1816's Laurent Clerc helped to establish the earliest-recorded permanent institution for deaf students in the U. S.

World Hearing Day 2022: Significance

As the day aims to promote awareness about hearing loss, on this day, the WHO calls governments, industry partners, and civil society to raise awareness to promote safe-listening. This observance is an opportunity for the deaf community to work alongside their representative organizations, health systems, and governments to solve hearing-related issues.

World Hearing Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Hearing Day 2022 is “To hear for life, listen with care” which will focus on the importance and means of preventing hearing loss from recreational sounds through safe listening.

This World Hearing Day will mark the launch of a global standard for safe listening entertainment venues and events, detailing safe listening features. The features can be implemented by governments, venue and event owners, and event staff such as audio engineers, and mSafeListening handbook, on how to create a mHealth safe listening program, and a media toolkit for journalists containing key information and how to talk about safe listening.

Previously, 'Hearing Care for All' was the theme of WHD 2021, and "Hearing for Life. Don't let hearing loss limit you" was the theme of World hearing day 2020.

