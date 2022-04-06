New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across the globe observe World Health Day on April 7 every year. The day aims to create awareness of people's general health and well-being. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), health is fundamental to human happiness and well-being. Since healthy people live longer and are more productive, it helps them to contribute significantly to economic advancement. This year the theme for World Health Day is set as ‘Our Planet, Our Health’.

This year the Ministry of Ayush will also celebrate 'Yoga Amrit Mahotsav' on World Health Day. The day also recognises the contribution of the medical facility and the achievements of WHO. World Health Day aims to make people understand the importance of health and also encourages people to opt for a healthy life.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your family and friends. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

World Health Day 2022: Wishes

Your body hears everything your mind says. Happy World Health Day!

To keep the body in good health is a duty, for otherwise we shall not be able to trim the lamp of wisdom and keep our mind strong and clear. Happy World Health Day!

We never value our health until we lose it. Don’t let that happen and take care of your wellness. Happy World Health Day to you.

The world is a much better place to live when your health is in place. Wishing a very Happy World Health Day.

Be rich and be happy by attaining health. Happy World Health Day!

Health is the only wealth that we all want to earn it. Happy World Health Day!

There is freedom in health.it frees you from illness. Happy World Health day

You can look and feel good, if you have good health. Happy World Health day.

Health is the greatest wealth. Happy World Health Day 2021

Belief cures more than drugs. Happy World Health Day!

Eat healthy and stay healthy. Happy World Health Day!

Eat healthy, exercise regularly, die gracefully. Happy World Health Day!

Good health is the foundation on which the success of your life is built. You can never move ahead in life if you stay sick. Happy World Health Day!

You can never buy good health, it is something which is priceless. Happy World Health Day!

Nothing can be more important in your life than maintaining good health. Happy World Health Day!

You will never get the confidence to achieve anything in life until and unless you maintain strong mental health. Happy World Health Day!

Let us organize different kinds of events and awareness programs on World Health Day to educate the public about the benefits of staying healthy. Happy World Health Day!

Staying healthy should be the prime focus of your life. Happy World Health Day!

Let us learn to respect the value of good health on World Health Day.

On the occasion of World Health Day, let us inculcate all the healthy values and practices in life.

World Health Day 2022: Messages

Health is a blessing in one’s life that only the sick person can see.

Your body follows what your mind says. Seek good health.

A healthy outside starts from the inside.

He who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything.

In health there is freedom. Health is the first of all liberties.

Life is not merely being alive, but being well.

If you want good health, you have to take that first step. You cannot sit and wait for it to arrive.

Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.

A healthy body is a guest-chamber for the soul; a sick body is a prison.

I believe that the greatest gift you can give your family and the world is a healthy you.

Healthcare professionals make a living by what they give, but they make a life by what they give.

Physical fitness is the first requisite of happiness.

To keep the body in good health is a duty, for otherwise, we shall not be able to trim the lamp of wisdom, and keep our mind strong and clear.

Health is the crown on the good person’s head that only the ill person can see

Life is not merely being alive, but being well.

World Health Day 2022: Quotes

"Life expectancy would grow by leaps and bounds if green vegetables smelled as good as bacon." - Doug Larson

“Those who think they have not time for bodily exercise will sooner or later have to find time for illness.” - Edward Stanley

“Sickness is the vengeance of nature for the violation of her laws.”- Charles Simmons

"To ensure good health: eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness, and maintain an interest in life.” - William Londen

"When you are young and healthy, it never occurs to you that in a single second your whole life could change." - Anette Funicello

"If I’d known I was going to live so long, I’d have taken better care of myself." - Leon Eldred

"Happiness is the highest form of health." - Dalai Lama

"He who has health has hope; and he who has hope has everything." - Arabian proverb

“It Is Health That Is Real Wealth and Not Pieces of Gold and Silver.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.” - Buddha

“True Silence Is the Rest of the Mind, and Is to the Spirit What Sleep Is to the Body, Nourishment and Refreshment.” - William Penn

“True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it is lost.” - Charles Caleb Colton

“Keep your vitality. A life without health is like a river without water.” - Maxime Lagace

"Three things in life – your health, your mission, and the people you love. That’s it!" - Naval Ravikant

“A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned.” - Naval Ravikant

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen