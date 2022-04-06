New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Health is most important for all. It encompasses not only our bodily well-being but well being of mental and social beings too. When it comes to health, one should have many fitness and food goals, just to stay in thier best condition. As per WHO, World Health Organization, health is fundamental to human happiness and well-being. It also contributes significantly to economic advancement, since healthy people live longer and are more productive.

Every year just to raise awareness about the importance of health and to mark the widespread contributions of our medical faculty on April 7 World Health Day 2022 is celebrated. This year the theme of the day is ‘Our Planet, Our Health’ and it aims to direct global attention toward the well-being of our planet and the humans living on it.

On the occasion of this important day, here take a look at 5 healthy eating habits that one should inculcate:

Drink lots of water!

Water is a universal solution to most problems and the same goes here too. Drinking more water will help boost metabolism and keep the body more fit. You can set a goal of drinking 8-10 glasses of water every day.

Eat a good breakfast

It is often noticed that skipping breakfast detracts from scholastic achievement. When there isn’t time to sit down and enjoy your morning meal, grab a bagel, a piece of fruit, and some juice. Most of these items can be easily stored in your residence hall room.

Eat with your pace

Do not rush while eating. Chew slowly and steadily and measure your food consumption. Taking time to enjoy your food is essential as it directly impacts the amount of food that a person eats and, in turn, the weight they gain.

Increase Protein intake

Nutrients such as protein seem to have some superpowers. It is considered the most filling of the macronutrients, but it can also help a person retain their muscle mass.

Eat Home cook meals

Home-cooked meals are healthy and it is cheap. You can cook and innovate new recipes. Also, home-cooked meals are fresh. Also, remember to eat eating one serving only to reduce the calorie intake and keep a constant check on portion sizes.

Limit your sugar intake

Sugar provides calories in your diet but few other nutrients, and it contributes significantly to tooth decay. Use it sparingly and consider sweetening coffee, tea, cereal, and fruit with diet sweeteners instead.

Posted By: Ashita Singh