New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on April 7, people across the globe observe World Health Day with an aim to create awareness about the importance of health. This year, people are celebrating 72nd year of World Health Day, and the theme for this year is set as 'Our Planet, Our Health’. The age-old proverb 'Health is Wealth' turns out to be true at every stage of life. Hence, people are required to pay utmost attention to their health. World Health Day is also an effort to show gratitude towards the medical staff that works from dawn to dusk to ensure quality health services to people.

Now, when we talk about health, it is not only about physical health but also about mental health. For a person to live a healthy life, it is important that both their physical and mental health remain in good shape. Health is one of the most important factors in a person's life. Also, people who are completely healthy are more productive and contribute significantly to economic advancement.

When it comes to health and fitness in India, people always look up to Bollywood celebrities as they leave no stone unturned to motivate their fans to take up a healthy lifestyle. They inspire their fans to remain physically as well as mentally fit.

On World Health Day 2022, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha shared her fitness journey with Jagran English. The actor recently lost a lot of weight and stunned her fans with her amazing body transformation.

She revealed that her fitness journey was never about losing weight but choosing a path of wellness combined with the right approach to fitness.

"For me, weight loss was never something about wanting to shed kilos. It was about a healthier choice for me, myself, and my body. I think I chose a path of wellness combined with the right approach to fitness, and that is what I wanted to focus on, and that is what has given me the results," Richa said.

“I think above all one has to make wise choices and respect their body. You have to know and evaluate what works best for you. Fitness isn’t an approach of one size fits all, and one shouldn’t follow someone else’s fitness blindly and should alter what works for them," she said.

"Everybody is different. The diet that works for you, may not work for someone else. It helped me not to work out till I sorted out my immunity, stress, and gut health,” Richa added.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez were other Bollywood celebrities who spoke about good health and fitness. During an interview with Her Zindagi, Rakul and Jacqueline opened up about their love for food and how they maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Talking about fitness and doing work out on the sets of Attack, Rakul said: "All three of us (Rakul, Jacqueline and John Abraham) are obsessive when it comes to fitness. Healthy food and the gym is something that keeps us going. It is very important for us to do workouts."

On the other hand, Jacqueline added that working out keeps people disciplined.

"People who do work out are always on time. Those who are into fitness and follow a healthy routine have a great discipline on set," said Jacqueline.

More about World Health Day 2022:

World Health Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the World Health Organization which was founded in 1948. Back in 1948 in Geneva, the World Health Assembly was held for the first time. Later in 1950, World Health Day was observed for the first time worldwide.

