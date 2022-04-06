New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to raise awareness about the importance of health and to mark the widespread contributions of our medical faculty. According to World Health Organization (WHO), health is fundamental to human happiness and well-being. It contributes to economic advancement because healthy people live longer and are more productive.

It is one of the global health campaigns by the WHO, along with World Immunization Week, World Malaria Day, World No Tobacco Day, World AIDS Day, World Blood Donor Day, World Hepatitis Day and World Tuberculosis Day.

World Health Day 2022: Theme

In 2022, the theme of World Health Day is 'Our Planet, Our Health'. This year, WHO will focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being. In 2021, the theme was 'Building a Fairer and Healthier World for Everyone' and in 2020, the theme was 'Support Nurses and Midwives. World Health Day theme in 2018 and 2019, "Universal Health Coverage: Everyone, Everywhere", emphasized the idea that health is a fundamental human right and everyone should be able to have access to health care. In 2017, the theme was ‘Depression: Let’s Talk’, which aimed to mobilize action on depression.

This year’s #WorldHealthDay theme is our planet, our health.



Let us reimagine our economy, society and health for a #HealthierTomorrow. https://t.co/2KHsty0Ohr pic.twitter.com/yH5SLCmz1p — World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific (@WHOWPRO) April 5, 2022

World Health Day 2022: Significance

This day is observed to raise awareness about health and the concerns related to it.

World Health Day 2022: History

World Health Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the World Health Organisation which was founded in 1948. World Health Assembly was held for the first time in Geneva in 1948. In the year 1950, World Health Day was the first time celebrated worldwide.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav