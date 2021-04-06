World Health Day 2021: This year, the theme for World Health Day is "Building a Fairer and Healthier World for Everyone." Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Health Day is observed on April 7. This day marks the anniversary of the World Health Organisation (WHO). It is observed to create awareness about the health themes and it throws the light on important health topics like mental health, maternal and child care, and climate change. This year, the theme for World Health Day is "Building a Fairer and Healthier World for Everyone."

Every year, WHO organizes events on an international, regional and local level to spread awareness about the importance of health and its various topics. It is one of the global health campaigns observed by the World Health Organisation.

Ahead of World Health Day, here are some wishes, quotes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status that you can share with your friends and family:

World Health Day Wishes:

*The I in illness is isolation, and the crucial letters in wellness are we.

*Gold that buys health can never be ill-spent.

*A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned.

*From now on, never should we dare to forget the sacrifices that healthcare professionals make with the single motive to serve humanity.

*To keep the body in good health is a duty, for otherwise, we shall not be able to trim the lamp of wisdom and keep our mind strong and clear.

*Good health is like a precious gift given to us by God, and we should never ignore it. Happy World Health Day.

*You can own a lot of gold and silver, but the real wealth lies in your health. Happy World Health Day.

*It is our duty to keep our body in good health or else we won’t be able to focus on anything in life. Happy World Health Day.

*Wish all my fellow brothers a very happy World Health day. Stay healthy and stay blessed.

*Staying healthy is physical, emotional, and social. Stay healthy. Happy World Health day

World Health Day Quotes:

*Life expectancy would grow by leaps and bounds if green vegetables smelled as good as bacon. – Doug Larson

*A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s book

*Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise

*The hospitals and graveyards are filled with those who refused to acknowledge the virtues of physical morality – Dr Ron Spallone

*In order to change, we must be sick and tired of being sick and tired.

*If I’d known I was going to live so long, I’d have taken better care of myself. – Leon Eldred

*When you are young and healthy, it never occurs to you that in a single second your whole life could change. – Anette Funicello

*Those who do not find time for exercise will have to find time for illness.

*If our health remains good then everything else goes fine in our life. Happy World Health Day.

*Your body hears everything your mind says.

Ahead of World Health Day, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very happy and healthy life.

