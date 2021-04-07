As per experts, around 50-80% of people have delayed their cancer treatments due to coronavirus outbreak. Know more about how difficult is for doctors and nurses to treat other patients amidst COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 cases are on a surge in the country and the menace of the virus barely seem to end anytime soon. Today is World Health Day, which is dedicated to spreading awareness for the ongoing coronavirus. The significance of his day which is observed on April 7 every year is to ensure everyone knows the right to health.

This year World Health Day is even more important as it has been more than a year since the entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though vaccines have been rolled out as a ray of hope but still many countries are suffering from the second wave of the fatal virus. And now the experts have found out that the people who are suffering from other diseases are also affected during this period of COVID-19 as it is relatively unsafe to visit hospitals during these times. Know it from the experts on how coronavirus is impacting patients who are going through other health conditions.

Cancer patients

As per Dr. (Col.) R. Ranga Rao, Chairman- Paras Cancer Center, Paras Hospital, Gurugram, the treatment of cancer has been severely affected. Also, there is going to be a lot of difficulties to be able to keep a track of the actual number of deaths that happened in COVID-19 pandemic due to cancer. Around 50-80% of people have delayed their cancer treatments due to coronavirus outbreak. Older adults were not able to head out for regular checkups which resulted in reoccurring cases in many.

Burden on healthcare

Needless to say that the healthcare industry has been most affected by COVID-19. The virus spread so fast and led all the healthcare workers to get on their toes for almost 24 hours to treat the patients. And now after COVID-19's second wave, the burden on doctors and nurses has increased twice. Director and Founder, Ujala Sinus Group of Hospitals, Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, states that the surge in cases of coronavirus will further make it difficult for all types of patients suffering from different conditions. If the cases continue to grow then it's going to be difficult for the healthcare workers to treat everyone.

Follow guidelines even after getting vaccinated

According to Mr. Kamal Narayan, CEO of IHW Council, the pandemic has affected 0.13 billion people and it won't end anytime soon. Therefore, negligence after getting vaccinated is something that can prove to be dangerous. So, even if you have received the dosage of COVID-19 vaccine it is important for you to follow the safety guidelines.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal