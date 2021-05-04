World Hand Hygiene Day 2021: Ahead of World Hand Hygiene Day, here are some wishes, quotes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status that you can share with your friends and family:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, World Hand Hygiene Day is observed on May 5 to aware people of the importance of hand hygiene and to bring people together in support of hand hygiene improvement around the world. This time the importance of hand hygiene is at an increase manifold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. India is grappling with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and to keep it at bay people are doing every bit to protect themselves from the deadly pathogen. Amidst this, one thing that people need to keep in mind is to maintain hand hygiene to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

This year, the theme for World Hand Hygiene Day is, "Achieving hand hygiene at the point of care" The slogan for this day is, "Seconds save lives – clean your hands!"

Ahead of World Hand Hygiene Day, here are some wishes, quotes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status that you can share with your friends and family:

World Hand Hygiene Day Wishes:

*Don’t be a dope, wash your hands with water and soap

*Wash those germs right off of your hands!

*One hand washes the other

*Don’t be a bum, wash off the scum

*No germs allowed Wash your hands

*Don’t be dirty, be neat. Wash your hands before you eat

*Don’t pass the bug, make handwashing a must

*Bury the germ, wash your hands

*Don’t take it personally

*Saaf haath bahut zaruri hain ache swasthya ke liye.

*Haath dhone se hum bahut saari bimariyon ko door rakh sakte hain.

*Hath jo saaf hain, sehat unke saath hai.

*Apne haath dho kar aap bimariyon ko dho sakte hain.

*Clean hands make the world go around

*We’re counting on you to clean your hands

*Wash for happiness

*Drown a bug, save a life

*Hand washing your protection against infection

*We’re all in this together

*Its only right to clean your hands day and night

*Handwashing and caring goes together

*Clean hands, safe hands

World Hand Hygiene Day 2021 Quotes

*Stop disease in its tracks.

*Stop spreading germs in seconds.

*Stop! Handwashing is practiced here.

*Ten out of ten patients prefer care from clean hands.

*Use the soap, don’t be a dope.

*War on germs, hand to hand combat.

*Wash for happiness.

*Wash those germs right off your hands.

*Wash your hands and fingers for any germs that lingers.

*Washed hands are caring hands.

*Washing hands prevents disease and puts everyone else at ease.

*We’re all in this together.

*We’re counting on you to clean your hands.

*What are the top ten carriers of infection agents (each one of your fingers).

*Will you please, prevent disease. Wash your hands.

*You are grand if you wash your hand.

*Your hands are lovely.

*“The occasion of World Hand Hygiene Day reminds us all how important it is to wash hands to stay healthy and germ-free.”

*“Most of the germs enter into our system through our hands and bring us diseases…. World Hand Hygiene Day is a reminder to always wash your hands.”

*“Keep your body and system healthy and fit with handwashing practice…. Wishing you a very World Hand Hygiene Day.”

Ahead of World Hand Hygiene Day, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very Happy World Hygiene Day.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma