World Hand Hygiene Day 2021: This time, the emphasis on the observation of World Hand Hygiene Day and practising the right measures to wash hands properly is more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know more about this day.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, May 5 is observed as World Hand Hygiene Day. This day is observed to aware people of the importance of hand hygiene. According to the World Health Organization, the aim of observing this day is to maintain global promotion, visibility and sustainability of hand hygiene in health care and to ‘bring people together' in support of hand hygiene improvement around the world.

This time, the emphasis on the observation of World Hand Hygiene Day and practising the right measures to wash hands properly is more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What is the theme of World Hand Hygiene day 2021?

This year, the theme for World Hand Hygiene Day is "Achieving hand hygiene at the point of care." According to WHO, the point of care is about three elements that are the patient, the health care worker, and care or treatment involving contact with the patient or their surroundings. The WHO said that there should be an effective way of preventing the spread of microorganisms and virus. The prevention could be done by washing hands properly in the most effective way.

History of World Hand Hygiene Day:

In 2009, a global campaign was launched-- SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands to aware people of maintaining hand hygiene. After that, May 5 was observed as World Hand Hygiene Day.

What is the campaign objective of this day?

According to WHO, the campaign objective of this day is to highlight the role in achieving effective hand hygiene action at the point of care. Everyone should make cleaning hands a habit as it helps to protect them from virus and bacterias. And, the health care workers should clean their hands at the point of care. It further said that the policymakers should also invest in ensuring hand hygiene is available for all.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma