World Hand Hygiene Day 2021: Ahead of World Hand Hygiene Day, here is a step-wise guide on how to wash hands properly to keep the coronavirus at bay by CDC and WHO. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Health Desk: World Hand Hygiene Day is observed on May 5. The main objective of this day is to make people aware of the importance of cleaning hands and maintaining hygiene. This day is also observed to bring people together in support of hand hygiene improvement around the globe.

According to the World Health Organization, hand hygiene should be performed in a most effective way so that it prevents the transmission of infectious organisms during health care delivery. This year, the theme for World Hand Hygiene Day is, "Achieving hand hygiene at the point of care." The slogan of World Hand Hygiene Day is, "Seconds save lives – clean your hands!" WHO also says that everyone should make washing and keeping hand clean a habit as it helps to protect us all from diseases.

Ahead of World Hand Hygiene Day, here is a step-wise guide on how to wash hands properly to keep the coronavirus at bay by CDC and WHO:

Step 1: The first step is to wet your hands with running water.

Step 2: After this, you need to use the soap in an effective manner so that it covers all the area of your hands.

Step 3: Now, you need to use water and lather it well by covering your fingertips, palm, wrist and nails.

Step 4: Now, you need to scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.

Step 5: Next step is to clean your hands with running water.

Step 6: Now, dry your hands with a towel or you can also let them air dry.

Step 7: Now, do not touch the faucet with bare hands, use a clean tissue to turn it off.

What are the key timings to wash hands?

*You need to wash your hands before, during and after preparing food.

*You need to wash your hands before and after eating food.

*Wash hands after touching an animal.

*Wash hands after touching garbage.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma