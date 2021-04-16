World Haemophilia Day 2021: In case of haemophilia a person may bleed for a longer time. Internal bleeding is life-threatening as it may damage organs and tissues also. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: Haemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder. In this rare blood disease blood clotting proteins that is clotting factor is lacking or insufficient in blood. When one is injured, blood clots normally, but in case of haemophilia a person may bleed for a longer time. Internal bleeding is life-threatening as it may damage organs and tissues also.

World Haemophilia Day is celebrated on April 17. It is observed for bridging together the communities suffering with global bleeding disorder. It is creating international awareness of haemophilia and inherited bleeding disorders. This day also helps in raising funds for the patients who cannot afford to have the treatment of haemophilia.

Frank Schnabel was the founder of the World Federation of Haemophilia. To honour him, his birthday April 17 has been chosen as World Haemophilia Day and is held annually since 1989. This year's theme for the special day is 'Adapting to change; sustaining care in a new world'. This mainly focuses on care and proper treatment.

Types of haemophilia

There are three types of haemophilia:

Haemophilia A- Lack of blood clotting factor VIII is more common and this happens in 80 per cent of the cases.

Haemophilia B- Lack of factor IX

Haemophilia C- Lack of clotting factor XI

Causes of haemophilia

Caused by genetic mutation which involves genes that code for blood clotting proteins. 13 different proteins termed; Factor I through Factor XIII are the clotting factors.

Symptoms of haemophilia

Symptoms and signs of haemophilia depend on the level of clotting factor. If one's clotting factor is mild then the reduced bleeding will start after surgery or trauma. Meanwhile, if the clotting factor deficiency is severe, then following are the symptoms:

Excessive bleeding after surgeries or injuries.

Unusual bleeding after vaccination.

Blood in stool or urine.

Bleeding nose without any cause.

Non-stop bleeding after losing a tooth.

Bleeding in the brain causing nausea, lethargy can lead to death.

Bleeding in the skin causing bruises, hematoma.

Bleeding in the joints.

Treatment of haemophilia

Replacement Therapy- The treatment can be done by regular replacement of a specific clotting factor. The replacement therapy has two parts. Demand Therapy which is need-based and Prophylactic Therapy which is needed on a regular basis.

In mild cases, drug Desmopressin also known as DDAVP is given.

