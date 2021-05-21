Celebrate this unique day called the WOrld Goth Day with your friends and family by sharing these wishes, quotes, SMS and more. Also, read on to know what is Goth Day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Goth Day 2021 is knocking right outside the door. The special day is observed on May 22 to celebrate the goth culture in order to acknowledge their presence in the world. This special day was first observed in the United Kingdom in 2009 and then later on, May 22 came to be recognised as the World Goth Day which happens every year.

So, here we are with an amazing collection of some wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp statuses to share with your friends, family and close ones on this unique day. Take a look

“Cheers to the dark. Cheers to the love for black. Cheers to the goth community. Warm wishes on World Goth Day to all.”

“There is a dark side to all of us but not all of us accept it and appreciate it. Wishing a very Happy World Goth Day.”

“We have just one colour in our wardrobes and it is the perfect black. Let us make this World Goth Day special. Warm wishes on this special day.”

“Goth has its own beauty but not everyone has the eye to see it. Sending warm greetings on World Goth Day to you.”

“Some people don’t even like darkness because darkness lives inside them. Wishing a very Happy World Goth Day.”

"There is something at work in my soul, which I do not understand." ―Mary Shelley, Frankenstein

"Some ghosts are so quiet you would hardly know they were there." -Bernie Mcgill, The Butterfly Cabinet

"But to die as lovers may - to die together, so that they may live together." -Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu, Carmilla

"One hand was behind his back, and he held it out, presenting a bouquet of white and smoky purple lilies.

They’re straight from the underworld, by the way. They are everlasting. They won’t die." ―Jess C Scott, The Devilin Fey

"I have lost the faculty of enjoying their destruction, and I am too idle to destroy for nothing.” ―Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights

"All is as if the world did cease to exist. The city's monuments go unseen, it's past unheard, and its culture slowly fading in the dismal sea.” ―Nathan Reese Maher

"It was so close to October that Halloween was knocking at his heart." ―Barry Eyman, Candles for November

"Everybody is equally weak on the inside, just that some present their ruins as new castles and become kings" ―Simona Panova, Nightmarish Sacrifice

"She meditated, by turns, on broken promises and broken arches, phaetons and false hangings, Tilneys and trap-doors.” ―Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey

"I have a, shall we say, morbid personality." ―Novella Takemoto, Missin' (Novel)

"If I were dead, I wouldn't be sad, and I wouldn't be glad, because I wouldn't be." ―Marcus Sedgwick

"All cats are gray in the dark. And besides, her actions have less to do with her, and everything to do with you" ―Jaye Frances, The Kure

"After killing the red-haired man, I took myself off to Quinn’s for an oyster supper." ―Michael Cox, The Meaning of Night

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal