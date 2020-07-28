Happy Friendship Day 2020: In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly (UN) designated July 30 as the International Day of Friendship to "promote a shared spirit of human solidarity in the form of friendship.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Friendship Day is observed on July 30 every year to mark the importance of friends. Also known as ‘International Friendship Day’, people across the world celebrate the friendship and the relationship that exist between friends. Generally, Friendship Day is celebrated by exchanging greeting cards and partying with friends. However, the ongoing coronavirus crisis has left little hope for that and thus this year, people will have to stay at home and celebrate Friendship Day virtually.

In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly (UN) designated July 30 as the International Day of Friendship to "promote a shared spirit of human solidarity in the form of friendship. The UN's idea behind the International Day of Friendship was to inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

On the International Day of Friendship, the United Nations encourages governments and organisations around the world to hold events and activities that "promote dialogue among civilizations, solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation".

"The International Day of Friendship is an initiative that follows on the proposal made by UNESCO defining the Culture of Peace as a set of values, attitudes and behaviours that reject violence and endeavour to prevent conflicts by addressing their root causes with a view to solving problems. It was then adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997," writes the UN on its website.

However, several countries celebrate friendship day in before and after the UN-designated date. In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every August. In Oberlin, Ohio, Friendship Day is celebrated on 9 April, while in Nepal it is celebrated on July 30.

