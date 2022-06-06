New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Food makes everyone happy and plays an essential role in our lives. Without healthy and nutritious food, one can quickly fall sick. Every human on this planet needs nutritious and hygienic food to survive. To mark the importance of healthy food practices, people across the globe observe World Food Safety Day on June 7 in order to create awareness about good quality and hygienic food. As per World Health Organisation (WHO), this day is marked to "draw attention and mobilize action to prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks and improve human health."

This year the theme of this day is "Safer food, better health," announced WHO. Since the day is just around the corner, here we bring you the top 4 safe and healthy food practices for you that you can incorporate into your day-to-day life in order to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy.

Here Are 4 Safe And Healthy Food Practices For You:

1. Always wash raw food

Whenever you start prepping for your meal, it is very important for you to wash your food first, as it will remove all the dirt and bacteria from the surface of the food item. This will make sure that you are healthy and don't fall sick quickly.

2. Keep aside the raw food items

Raw food also includes meat, eggs, seafood, fish, etc. Make sure that you keep these food items aside from other food items, and also you should use a separate chopping board.



3. Properly cook the food

Always make sure that you cook the food properly before consuming it. Raw foods, especially meat, should be cooked well. When you cook food well it helps you to destroy unhealthy bacteria, making the food safe for consumption.

4. Refrigerate food properly

Whether it is raw food or cooked food, it is important to preserve the food and put it in the refrigerator to store it well in the refrigerator. While one should store the cooked food in an air-tight container, raw food such as meat and fish should be in the freezer. One should store vegetables and other fruits in the vegetable storage section.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen