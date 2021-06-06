World Food Safety Day 2021: So as the whole world observes World Food Safety Day 2021, here are some wishes, messages, quotes that you can share with your loved ones on this special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Food Safety Day is observed every year on June 7 to spread awareness among people about foodborne diseases and how they can be prevented. This day was initiated by World Health Organisation (WHO), and in 2018, United National General Assembly announced it as global day. According to the UN, around 420,000 adult and 125,000 children under the age of 5 years across the globe die every year after eating contaminated food.

This year, the theme for World Food Safety Day is "Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow". So as the whole world observes World Food Safety Day 2021, here are some wishes, messages, quotes that you can share with your loved ones on this special day:

World Food Safety Day 2021 Quotes

“Sorry, there´s no magic bullet. You gotta eat healthily and live healthy to be healthy and look healthy. End of story.” -Morgan Spurlock

“There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.” - Mahatma Gandhi.

"Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food"-Hippocrates

"We provide food that customers love, day after date after day. People just want more of it."-Ray Kroc

“Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper.” -Adelle Davis

"Our minds are like our stomachs; they are whetted by the change of their food and variety supplies both with a fresh appetite."-Quintilian

"Food safety involves everybody in the food chain"-Mike, Johanns

"Many countries have food safety systems from farm to table. Everybody involved in the food supply is required to follow standard food safety procedures. You would think that everyone involved with food would not want people to get sick from it"-Marion Nestle

"The food that enters the mind must be watched as closely as the food that enters the body"-Pat Buchanan

"Get people back into the kitchen and combat the trend toward processed food and fast food".-Andrew Orwell

"We are going to do everything possible to make sure that food safety is always paramount, and that we work with the industry as aggressively as we can to make sure that we are paying attention to food safety issues"-Mike Johanns

"We may find in the long run that tinned food is a deadlier weapon than the machine-gun."-George Orwell



World Food Safety Day 2021 Wishes

Warm wishes on the occasion of World Food Safety Day to everyone. Let us always take our food very seriously as it can also be a threat to our health.

With food coming from different sources, we may not really know how healthy or safe it is. Wishing you a very Happy World Food Safety Day.

Again, on this day, list out the food safety measures we need to take to block out the risks of food-borne diseases. This is the primary step to do and celebrate Happy World Food Safety Day.

Cutting food waste is a delicious way of saving money, helping to feed the world and protect the planet.

Being a little more vigilant about the food we eat is always going to make us more conscious about our health. Happy World Food Safety Day to all.

The occasion of World Food Safety Day reminds us that the food that we consume must be hygienic and safe or else it can be a threat to our health. Happy World Food Safety Day.

Let us celebrate the occasion of World Food Safety Day by being more aware of the food we eat so that we don’t end up in trouble because of it. Happy World Food Safety Day.

Eating from places that promise good hygiene levels and quality ingredients will always keep you on the safer side. Wishing you a very HappyWorld Food Safety Day you.

If you love your family and friends then always be conscious about what you are serving to them to avoid foodborne diseases. Happy World Food Safety Day.

World Food Safety Day 2021 Messages

The occasion of World Food Safety Day must be celebrated by making each and everyone aware of the threats involved with food that is not hygienic. Happy World Food Safety Day.

Why do we send valuable items like aluminium and food waste to landfills when we can turn them into new cans and renewable energy? Why use more resources than we need to in manufacturing? We must now work together to build a zero-waste nation – where we reduce the resources we use, reuse and recycle all that we can, and only landfill things that have absolutely no other use. World Food Safety Day wishes to you.

Food is supposed to give us nourishment but it sometimes gives us diseases because it is something that we must not consume. Happy World Food Safety Day.

Being aware of the safety of our food is extremely important to stay healthy and to keep everyone around us safe. Warm wishes on World Food Safety Day.

Let us celebrate the occasion of World Food Safety Day by coming together and taking a pledge that we will be more conscious about what we will eat. Warm wishes on this day to you.

If we are more aware of the food that we should consume, we will always be on the safer side. Wishing a very Happy World Food Safety Day to everyone.

Contamination in food and adulteration in food are some of the things we often read about but also forget about. Stay aware and celebrate World Food Safety Day.

You must always make sure that the food you are consuming is completely safe and suitable for consumption. Wishing you a very Happy World Food Safety Day.

The occasion of World Food Safety Day must be celebrated by making each and everyone aware of the threats involved with food that is not hygienic. Happy World Food Safety Day.

It is very important to eat the right food because food that is not fit for consumption can make us seriously ill. Wishing a very Happy World Food Safety Day to all.

Eating from places that promise good hygiene levels and quality ingredients will always keep you on the safer side. Wishing you a very HappyWorld Food Safety Day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv