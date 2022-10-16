World Food Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know

FOOD is the most basic need and right of an individual. Paying attention to what we eat and how we eat makes the most difference in living a healthy and long life. On October 14, annually, World Food day is observed to highlight the millions of people worldwide who can't afford a healthy diet and the need for regular access to nutritious food.

Its objective is to promote global awareness and action for all those who suffer from hunger and to highlight the need to ensure basic healthy diets for all. The planet currently produces enough food to feed every person on the earth.

World Food Day 2022: Significance

World Food Day is an international day observed every year globally to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. It was established in November 1979, suggested by former Hungarian minister of agriculture and food, Dr Pal Romany. It slowly and steadily became an opportunity to grow awareness about malnutrition, hunger, food production and sustainability. The day is observed and celebrated in more than 150 counties throughout the world.

World Food Day 2022: Theme

This year, the theme for World Food Day 2022 is "Leve No One Behind" which puts strain on building a sustainable world for everyone, everywhere with regular access to nutritious food.

The theme for last year's World Food Day was 'Safe Food Now For A Better Tomorrow.'

World Food Day 2022: Celebrations

Collective action across 150 countries and in more than 50 languages, celebrated World Food Day, making it one of the most celebrated UN days of the year worldwide. Numerous events and outreach activities are held that bring together a wide range of stakeholders including governments, organizations, the private sector, farmers and the general public.

On October 14, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu officially launched this year's celebrations with a hybrid event in Rome along with Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri and other heads of UN Rome-based agencies. The ceremony featured social messages from Pope Francis, the President of the Italian Republic Sergio and the UN Secretary- General António Guterres.

According to the statistics, today, around 828 million people still suffer from hunger and 3.1 billion people, which make up around 40 per cent of the population cannot afford a healthy diet yet in 2022.