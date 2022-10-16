World Food Day 2022: Five Foods To Include In Your Diet For A Healthy Life

CONSUMING a wide variety of healthy foods can keep you in a good health and protects you from chronic diseases. Each food and its nutrients contribute to making your body fit and healthy. A vast number of food items are healthy as well as tastes delicious.

A healthy plate of food helps manage your weight, health and other parts of an individual lifestyle. Eating a well-balanced and healthy diet means eating a variety of foods from each of the five food groups daily in the recommended amounts. On the occasion of World Food Day being celebrated worldwide on October 16, we bring you some essential food items to include in your diet for a healthy body and mind.

1. Dark green Vegetables

Vegetables are a key part of any healthy diet and eating vegetables helps you fight many diseases. To get the most health benefits, eating a variety of dark green, red and orange vegetables is highly effective. Dark green vegetables supply a great amount of Vitamin B- folate which promotes heart health and prevents certain birth defects.

2. Whole Grains

Whole grains should be consumed at least two to three times a day. Whole grains are naturally high in fiber, which helps you keep satiated and full for a longer time. It also promotes a healthy body weight.

3. Beans and Lentils

Consuming beans and lentils as a part of a healthy diet can help lower blood sugar and blood pressure. Legumes such as beans, peas, and lentils are considered the most versatile and nutritious foods to inculcate in your diet. They are low in fat with no cholesterol and are a rich source of potassium, folate and magnesium.

4. Soy

Soy foods are high-quality proteins which can be consumed in one or two daily serves. Eating soy foods may reduce the risk of breast cancer and other several types of cancer. You can include soybeans, tofu, and soy milk as soy food items in your diet for a healthy mind and body.

5. Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are a great source of proteins, fats, healthy fats, minerals and vitamins. They regulate body weight and help burn energy. Nuts and seeds are rich in Vitamin E, thiamin, magnesium, potassium and vitamin B. Healthiest way to eat nuts and seeds is to soak them raw overnight and then consume them the next day.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)