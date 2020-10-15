World Food Day 2020: The World Food Day 2020 is celebrated in 150 countries of the world making it one of the most celebrated days of the UN calendar.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The World Food Day, every year is celebrated on October 16 to mark the founding date of the Food and Agriculture Organization which was launched by the United Nations in 1945. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across the world by many organizations related to food security.

On World Food Day 2020, several organizations including the World Food Programme, International Fund for Agricultural Development organize events which promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure food security and nutritious diets for all.

The focus of the World Food Day 2020 is that food is a basic and fundamental human right and also a chance to show our commitment to Sustainable Development Goal to achieve Zero Hunger by 2030.

So to mark the World Food Day 2020, here are some wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your friends and family to create awareness among them.

- Food that we have in our plate is a result of immense amount of hard work that is put at various stages consume it with utmost respect. Best wishes on World Food Day.

- Food symbolizes love when words fail to define it. Sending you warm wishes on World Food Day. Enjoy food with happiness!

- We must always respect the food we get because it is the blessing of God and love from someone who cares for us. Happy World Food Day to you.

- Blessed are those who get to enjoy three meals every day, let us thank God for blessing us with food. A very Happy World Food Day to you.

- Together we can fight against hunger, Together we can provide a better tomorrow to children by feeding them. Let us come together and promise ourselves to eradicate this evil by feeding the hungry. Warm wishes to you on World Food Day.

- Add a dash of spices to lives of people around you by treating them with healthy and nutritious food so that they grow into healthier and fitter people. Let's say

NO to junk and always eat healthy. Wishing you a very Happy World Food Day.

- On World Food Day, we must promise ourselves to never waste food as an initiative and contribution to save food for those who are hungry, let us make a big difference with our small actions. Wishing you a warm and Happy World Food Day my dear!

- It is our responsibility to strike a balance between those who are hungry and those who are treated with the best of the cuisines, Let us be more responsible, let us feed the hungry, let us share our food. Best wishes to you on World Food Day.

- You cannot understand the value of food until you have stayed hungry, Happy World Food Day.

- Let us not forget to celebrate FOOD because that is the most important lifeline.

- Food, It’s not only about nutrients and calories. It’s about sharing. It’s about honesty. It’s about identity.

