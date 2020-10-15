New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Food Day is celebrated on October 16 every year, by several organisations such as food security like International Fund for Agricultural Development, the World Food Program as they come together and pledge their commitment to eradicate worldwide hunger. It is celebrated on the founding day of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), events are organized in over 150 countries across the world, making it one of the most celebrated days of the UN calendar.

Hundreds of events and outreach activities bring together governments, businesses, NGOs, the media, and general public. They promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all.

World Food Day 2020: Theme

Every year, World Food Day is celebrated to raise awareness of issues behind poverty and hunger and ensure the need for food security and nutritious diets for all. In view of the covid pandemic this year, the day will be celebrated with the theme - "Grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions are our future."

World Food Day 2020: History

The day celebrates the creation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. The idea of a day dedicated to tackle global hunger, came from Dr. Pál Romány, the former Hungarian Minister of Agriculture and Food, who led the Hungarian Delegation at the 20th session of the FAO Conference. Subsequently, the FAO's member countries established World Food Day in November 1979 and called for the observance of World Food Day on 16 October, 1981. This decision was ratified by the UN General Assembly on 5 December, 1980 and urged governments and international, national and local organisations to contribute to celebrating World Food Day. Since 1981, World Food Day has been held every year.

World Food Day 2020: Significance

World Food Day 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of FAO in an exceptional moment as countries around the world deal with the widespread effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. It’s time to look into the future we need to build together. The focus of the day is that food is a basic and fundamental human right. Yet, in a world of billions, over 820million people worldwide suffering chronic undernourishment, 60% women and almost five million children under the age of five die of malnutrition-related causes every day.

