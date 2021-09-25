New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Environmental Health Day 2021 is observed annually on September 26 to create awareness globally regarding the health of the environment. This day highlights the importance to maintain public health especially in the challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic. This day was established in 2011 by the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH) aiming at the well being of people across the globe. This year the theme of World Environmental Health Day is Prioritizing Environmental Health for healthier communities in the global recovery.

As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your family and friends.

World Environmental Health Day 2021: Wishes

The happiness of human life is in the joyful nature in which they live. Life is good because of it. Happy Environmental Health Day.

Health is the treasure house of all prosperity. Happy World Environmental Health Day.

If you can’t find health, you won’t find wealth. Happy World Environmental Health Day.

Build your body, count your calories, a healthy body is equal to a healthy mind. Happy World Environmental Health Day.

Happy World Environmental Health Day., when life shakes us, it becomes stressful. However, nature helps us find peace and grow.

Without the support of the environment, we are without existence. The environment is the basis of life. Happy World Environmental Health Day!

Don’t pollute the environment - Secure your future, Happy World Environmental Health Day.

A healthy environment is essential to a livable Oregon and a strong economy. Happy World Environmental Health Day.

Happy World Environmental Health Day is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let us make a promise to make our planet a greener and healthier place for us to live and enjoy life!!

A healthy environment, a strong economy and energy independent America - that would be the purpose of my presidency, is to break the stranglehold that people enjoy on fossil fuels who hate our guts.

World Environmental Health Day 2021: Quotes

“Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.” – Winston Churchill

“Keeping your body healthy is an expression of gratitude to the whole cosmos- the trees, the clouds, everything.” – Thich Nhat Hanh

“The human body has been designed to resist an infinite number of changes and attacks brought about by its environment. The secret of good health lies in successful adjustment to changing stresses on the body.” – Harry J. Johnson

“To keep the body in good health is a duty…otherwise we shall not be able to keep the mind strong and clear.” – Buddha

“Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.”-Anne Wilson Schaef

“It is health that is the real wealth, and not pieces of gold and silver.” – Mahatma Gandhi

World Environmental Health Day 2021: Messages

Health is the greatest wealth.

We must keep our bodies in good health or else we won’t be able to focus on anything in life. Happy World Environmental Health Day.

Good health is like a precious gift given to us by God, and we should never ignore it. Happy World Environmental Health Day.

Saving the environment means saving a life. Let’s make the world environment day more successful by taking an oath to protect nature. Happy World Environmental Health Day.!

Let us do our small bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place… Happy World Environmental Health Day...

Do not pollute water, land, air, and the environment because once it causes chronic disease. Happy World Environmental Health Day.

It is our responsibility to keep our surroundings clean and green and we all must make the best of our efforts to do so. Happy World Environmental Health Day.

We must aim for a greener, cleaner and healthier environment for our planet because it is our home. Happy World Environmental Health Day.

