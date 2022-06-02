New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Environment Day or Eco Day is observed on June 5 every year. The day emphasizes the importance of nature and its conservation. The day is celebrated across the world to raise awareness about the essential need of providing protection to our mother nature. World Environment Day was established by the UN General Assembly in 1972 on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment, resulting from discussions on the integration of human interactions and the environment. Two years later, in 1974 the first Eco Day was held with the theme "Only One Earth".

Environment Day is a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually. Each year, the program has provided a theme and forum for businesses, non-government organizations, communities, governments and celebrities to advocate environmental causes.

What is Environment Day?

World Environment Day is a day dedicated to the environment and celebrated to spread awareness among common people about the issues of the environment. It also encourages people from different societies and communities to actively participate in the celebration as well as become an active agents in developing environmental safety measures.

World Environment Day 2022 History:

World Environment Day was established in 1972 by the United Nations at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment ( 5–16 June 1972), that had resulted from discussions on the integration of human interactions and the environment. Two years later, in 1974 the first WED was held with the theme "Only One Earth". Even though WED celebrations have been held annually since 1974, the idea of rotating the centre of these activities by selecting different host countries began in 1987.

World Environment Day 2022 Theme:

This year, World Environment Day's theme is ‘Only One Earth’, which focuses on living sustainably in harmony with nature. This year World Environment Day conference is hosted in Sweden. The theme for 2021 was "Ecosystem Restoration" and the conference was hosted by Pakistan.

Posted By: Ashita Singh