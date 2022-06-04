New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Also known as Eco Day, World Environment Day is observed to raise awareness about the essential need of protecting our mother nature. This day was first celebrated in 1974 with the theme of 'Only One Earth'. This day is observed on June 5 every year and the theme of this year's World Environment Day is also 'Only One Earth'. Many wildlife species are on the verge of getting extinct because of the exploitation of our environment with the activities like deforestation, pollution and overgrazing. To save our wildlife, we can take these steps.

Establishing National Parks and Sanctuaries

Even though our country has many National Parks and Sanctuaries, they should be established more to preserve the natural habitats of wild animals and birds.

Banning Killing or Capturing Endangered Species

There are laws in India against hunting wild animals or using them for commercial exploitation. But there are still many cases of killing the endangered animals and therefore, the laws should be strictly enforced.

Stopping unauthorized cutting of forest

The forest trees are cut for timber and wood for fuel and this should stop. The natural habitat of wild animals and birds.

Surveys by Forest Officials

A periodic survey should be conducted by the Department of Government in all forests regarding the conservation of wildlife. The knowledge about the population of all the species of wild animals and birds is necessary as it can be useful in the time of floods and famines.

Special Attention to Endangered Species

The endangered species of wild animals and birds should get special attention to prevent their extinction altogether.

Using Recycled Products

Not just the government, but even the citizens should help in saving the wildlife. It can be started with the little things like using recycled products. Every year many trees get cut down to manufacture paper products.

Avoid Using Products Made From Animal Fur or Skin

Many coats, jackets or shoes are made from animal skin and many animals get killed for this purpose. We should avoid using things made from animal skin.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav