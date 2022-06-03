New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, to create awareness about the essential need of providing protection to our mother nature, World Environment Day or Eco Day is observed on June 5. In 1972, the UN General Assembly established this day on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. This happened after the discussions on the integration of human interactions and the environment. The theme of the first World Environment Day was 'Only One Earth' in 1974. As the pollution is increasing day by day, it is causing various health problems in people. But if you are indoors, you can buy something as natural as plants to enhance the air quality at your home or workplace. Here are the five plants you can buy for the better air quality.

Snake Plant:



Snake Plant is used for filtering formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, toluene, and benzene from the air. Moreover, it is one of the low-maintenance plants. This plant absorbs carbon dioxide and releases oxygen at night, giving you direct oxygen.

Spider Plant:

Spider Plant helps in fighting against carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and benzene. Also known as the air plant, the spider plant does not require sunlight. Moreover, this plant does not need to be put under cold weather.

Aloe vera:



It is a very well known fact that Aloe vera works as a wonder for skin or healing wounds, but this plant also helps in providing fresh filtered air. Moreover, this plant does not need a huge space to plant.

Areca Palm:



Areca Palm produces a lot of oxygen and also removes dangerous pollutants such as formaldehyde, xylene, benzene, and toluene from the air. It is also known as golden palms, butterfly palms, and yellow palms.



Peace Lily:

Peace Lily removes benzene and trichloroethylene from the air and produces clean and oxygen-rich air. It is known for bringing good luck, charm and prosperity.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav