New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Environment Day is observed to inspire worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. The United National Assembly established World Environment Day in 1972. It was first observed in 1974 in US with the theme 'Only One Earth'. World Environment Day is globally celebrated on June 5 annually by about hundred countries.

To focus on ecosystem restoration, this year 2021, the theme of World Environment Day is Ecosystem Restoration. Pakistan will act as global host of the day. In the year 2020 the theme was 'Celebrate Biodiversity'. The World Environment Day will see the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration( 2021-2030) a global mission for revival of ecosystem.

World Environment Day 2021: Significance

To stop the collapse stage of biodiversity, Ecosystem Restoration heals the nature, prevent and reverse the damage done to it. To save the climate change and enhance the livelihood more efforts are required to stop collapse of biodiversity. Actions should be taken to slow down and halt degradation of ecosystem and to repair and revive our damaged ecosystem.

World Environment Day 2021: COVID-19 impact

The world struggled with the unprecedented pandemic. The pandemic COVID 19 has confirmed the disastrous consequences of ecosystem loss. Ideal conditions for pathogens like coronavirus to grow and spread are created by shrinking the space of natural habitat for animals and other organisms.

Health crisis of COVID 19 has compelled many to rethink our relationship with natural ecosystem and changing biodiversity. Interdependence between humanity and biodiversity is very profound.

The nature can protect us from pandemic. Zoonotic diseases can be transferred from animals to humans. For protection against the global health crisis diversified nature and various animal species must be kept intact. Immediate actions are required to be taken to conserve nature for the health of our planet and to generate a positive impact on it.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal