World Emoji Day 2022: From Eggplant To Wink Emoji, Here's What These Emoticons Represent

In today's era, mobile phones and the internet plays an essential role in everyone's life. People often remain connected through messages and calls. However, these days texting is a new way and easiest form of connecting to people. When it comes to texting emojis play an essential role in it. These emojis are a great way to convey emotional expressions and help the other person with what you are feeling. On July 17, every year people across the globe observes World Emoji Day.

The day is celebrated in a very delighted way as emojis are the new language when it comes to talking to someone. Here in this article, we will tell you the top 4 emojis that are widely used by people and their meanings.

1. Eyes Emoji

One can also call the emoji the rolling eye emojis or I am watching you emoji. This emoji is used by most people during a WhatsApp conversation. This is one of the emojis that pops out whenever you will open your chat and many might relate to the situation as well.

2. Bundle of Cash Emoji

Everyone loves money and this emoji is widely used by people. This emoji is one of the most interpreted emoji as 41 per cent of people uses this emoji. Indians believe that this emoji means 'influx of money'.

3. Wink Emoji

This is the most flirtatious emoji and if the song 'Ankhiyo se goli maare' had a face, then it would be this emoji. Almost 44 per cent of people use this emoji on a regular basis.

4. Eggplant Emoji

This is one of the most controversial emojis so far. A lot of people misinterpreted this emoji with d*rty jokes. Did you know almost 36 per cent of Indian respondents think that the eggplant is nothing more than a literal representation of the fruit.