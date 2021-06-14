On this special day take a look at and share these wishes, quotes, SMSes and more with your close ones to raise awareness about elderly people near you. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: "Respect your elders and the world will respect you." This is what we have been told so far but sadly, at many places across the world, elders have to face mental and even physical abuse. Therefore, to spread awareness about the same, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day celebrated annually on every June 15.

Yes, the special day is dedicated to highlight the issue of elder abuse. This day came into existence in June 2006 when a request was established to declare June 15 a special day for elders. But it was the year 2011 when the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly.

Therefore, on this special day check out and share the wishes, quotes, SMSes and more with your close ones to raise awareness about elderly people near you

Respect and love your elders as they have done the same for you. Have a great outing with your elderly on World elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The abuses that are hurled at the elderly are not just a words but a realization that they are not valuable anymore.

Everyone of us has to go through the same age as any elderly so without waiting for the karma to work let’s start by respecting them on World Abuse Awareness Day.

Just because they are aged and scientifically weak, one cannot just shower them with all kinds of abuses. Let’s oppose together on this World elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Why can’t we live in harmony especially with the elderly who are just as harmless as our loved ones. Let’s change the thinking from this World elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The evil has always been known to capitalize on someone’s weakness and now they are in the form of elderly abusers. So try to help them on World elder Abuse Awareness Day

Raising our voice against the criminal injustice faced by the elderly is what required on World elder Abuse Awareness Day

On the eve of World elder Abuse Awareness Day, it is my request to all the good peoples of this world to become a positive hope for the elderly.

Since the abusers are petty and weak inside, all we need to do on a World elder Abuse Awareness Day is to let them realize that the abuse facing seniors are them in a few years.

It is not just the physical abuse that the seniors are going through but the psychological as well. On the eve of World elder Abuse Awareness Day, let’s stand up for a change.

If not for the parents or grandparents of this world, let’s fight this battle for humanity’s sake on the occasion of World elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Remember every one of us has to answer for our sins and abusing an elderly is a straight ticket to living hell. Let’s be a better person on World elder Abuse Awareness Day.

On the occasion of World elder Abuse Awareness Day, if we can help one senior at a time then the voice of change will eventually be heard by everyone.

May you reach out to senior who lives alone and spread the joy of life on the occasion of World elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Abuses can be of many forms but it is the seniors who are frequently on the receiving end. Let’s try and change the horrendous situation on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Since the dawn of time, the only thing that has shaken the world from time to time is unity. So let’s unite once again to relieve the elders of their horrors.

Abuse can have a great psychological disturbance at any age and especially at an old age. They will need us to stand together on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

It is the injustice against the elderly which has affected their courage to fight anymore. So let us all fight for them on this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

On the eve of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day let us all remind the abusers that they cannot just oppressed the elderly because of their aged weakness.

One cannot imagine a world without the presence and knowledge of an elderly in their life. Let us all appreciate senior’s presence on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

It is high time that we take a stand and report the abusers around us to law enforcement and make this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day worth remembering.

Due to the constant abusing the seniors have started neglecting their health so for the sake of humanity let’s care for them from this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The scars from the emotional are very much alive in the hearts of the elderly and only we can heal them with our support on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Only a monster can have the guts to physically abuse an elderly. So let’s cut those metaphorical hands of these monsters on the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

It is children who are abandoning their elderly from their family. So on the eve of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, let’s create a safe haven for them.

Many elderly have often found their deepest heartache from their loved ones. I hope you love them with all your heart on this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Voices against elder abuse will only be heard if there is a strong will for justice attached to it. Let’s make our voices louder on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

It is impossible to correct the elder abuse unless more people know about it. So stop whatever you are doing and raise your voice on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Seniors and elderly have been our guiding light for many years so from this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day onwards, it is our time to be their guiding light.

Today, the elders are being slapped by their child for giving them a life. We can stop this injustice together on the elder abuse awareness day.

Avoid elder abuse or spend some time in jail. May we raise our voices into the minds of the abusers on the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Many elder persons’ health are being ignored by the one who should care. On behalf of such inhuman personalities let’s repay our debts to elders on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal