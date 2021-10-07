New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eggs are one of the oldest food known to humankind which is filled with nutrients. These little goodies are packed full of protein, and they are used as the base for some of the most wonderful breakfast foods. To celebrate the importance of the eggs October 8th is observed as World egg day.

World Egg Day celebrates all types of eggs including, fish eggs, chicken eggs, bird eggs, and other types of eggs known to humans. It was first observed in Vienna in 1996, World Egg Day has been celebrated in over 40 countries around the world on the second Friday in October every year. As the unique day is round the corner we have brought to you 5 health benefits of these eggs.

Eggs Are Nutrient Rich

Eggs have loads of nutrients and it completes 82% of your daily vitamin D requirements,50% of your daily folate requirements, 25% of your daily riboflavin (Vitamin B2) requirements, and 40% of your daily selenium requirements. They also contain useful amounts of vitamins A, E, B5, B12, as well as iron, iodine, and phosphorus – all vital nutrients in supporting your healthy, balanced diet.

Eggs help maintain good eyesight

Eggs help in maintaining good eyesight as it's yolk contains large amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin, helpful antioxidants that help reduce the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration in the eyes. Eggs are also high in vitamin A, which is beneficial for eye health.

Eggs provide proteins and amino acids

It is beneficial for our body as each egg contains about six grams of protein, as well as helpful amino acids. Intake of the right amount of protein can help with weight management, increase muscle mass, lower blood pleasure, and help our bones, as well.

Eggs raise good cholesterol

Intake of eggs leads to elevated levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), which in other terms is known as good cholesterol. People who have higher HDL levels have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health issues. According to one study, eating two eggs a day for six weeks increased HDL levels by 10%.

Eggs can Support Mental Health

Eggs provide us with nutrients that help instability of mental health– the combination of Vitamin B2, B12, choline, iron, and tryptophan are all associated with helping reduce the risk of anxiety, symptoms of depression and naturally aiding sleep.

Posted By: Ashita Singh