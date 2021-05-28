World Digestive Health Day 2021: This year's theme is "Obesity: An Ongoing Pandemic". Read on to know more about this special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Digestive Health Day 2021 (WDHD) is celebrated annually on May 29 to raise awareness among the people regarding digestive disease or disorder people can face. This day was initiated by the World Gastroenterology Organisation, to create awareness regarding the treatment, prevention, prevalence and diagnosis of this disease or disorder. This year's theme is "Obesity: An Ongoing Pandemic". WGO has partnered with the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorder, to raise awareness of Obesity through this campaign.

World Digestive Health Day 2021 History

World Digestive Health Day was first observed on May 29, 2005. Since then, WGO is annually celebrating the day by initiating a worldwide, yearlong, public health campaign through its 117 WGO Member Societies and 4 regional association of endoscopy, gastroenterology and hepatology.

World Digestive Health Day 2021 Theme

Every year the day focuses upon a particular digestive disease or disorder, such as viral hepatitis, irritable bowel syndrome, enteric infections and their relationship to clean water, inflammatory bowel, liver cancer and hut microbes. This year the campaign focuses on "Obesity: An Ongoing Pandemic".

Since the COVID-19 has hit the world, people are experiencing several issues, and among them is Obesity. However, not many are aware that it is an eating disorder and can lead to serious consequence. So to raise awareness regarding this disorder, this year, WGO decided to address this issue through their campaign World Digestive Health Day.

This day is observed by organising exhibitions and activities at schools, colleges and other educational institutions to educate the children and their parents regarding this disease or disorder. Just like 2020, this year too, people won't be able to celebrate World Digestive Health Day lavishly, owing to the ongoing pandemic. However, you all can organise a virtual meet up or activity to raise awareness among people.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv