New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In a lot of cases people have experienced different types of COVID-19 symptoms both during and after the recovery from the infection. And one such health problem is facing digestive issues. Yes, many patients have post-COVID-19 symptoms which include problems like constipation, gaseousness, bloating, acidity, acid reflux, and exacerbation of irritable bowel syndrome.

Apart from that COVID-19 infection may also cause loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea and more. These issues may take place due to medicines and steroids given to a patient amidst COVID-19 disease which include antifungal, antibiotics, antivirals and more.

Therefore, once you've recovered from COVID-19 it is still very important to keep your health in check. So, on World Digestive Day 2021, here we are with a few tips suggested by experts which can help you manage your digestion while recovering from coronavirus.

Healthy diet

Since it's about your stomach, diet naturally plays one of the major roles. It is very necessary to keep a check on what you put inside your body while recovering from COVID-19. Avoid oily and spicy food. Try and limit your sugar intake, infact go sugar-free if possible. Strictly avoid ordering food from outside during these times. Have meals on time and limit your tea, coffee consumption.

Regular exercise

Exercising regularly is very important for digestive health. Since amidst COVID-19 restrictions right now no one can go outside, try and do home exercises. You can do cardio in your living area or even practice yoga. You can also try some fitness apps as per your choice and health status.

Proper sleep

Having a proper sleeping schedule is extremely necessary for your overall health including your gut health. As you sleep, your body keeps working and your digestive system performs its functions. Therefore, make sure you get adequate amount of sleep. Keep away from mobile phones before bed, try and have chamomile tea in order to have a better sleep. You can even try aromatherapy for increasing your quality of sleep.

Be stress-free

Believe it or not stress is directly related to your digestive health and any form of tension or anxiety can affect your stomach functioning. So, perform yoga, medicate and keep your self calm in order to stay fit and fine mentally.



