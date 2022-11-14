World Diabetes Day 2022: 6 Indian Superfoods That Can Be Beneficial For Diabetic Patients

WORLD DIABETES Day is observed on November 14 every year to spread awareness regarding the health threats of diabetes and its prevention and treatment. This day is one of the biggest global campaigns represented with a blue circle logo adopted by the United Nations Resolution in 2007.

The prevalence of diabetes as one of the most threatening diseases is the highest among the age groups of 55-64 according to the ICMR-INDIAB study. Treatments and prevention of this disease include healthy eating, regular exercise, weight loss, blood sugar monitoring and medication prescribed by doctors. At individual levels, we can inculcate a healthy diabetic diet which includes foods rich in fibres, antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and proteins.

1. Beetroots

In a study conducted by Cambridge University in 2014, beetroots may help lower blood sugar levels as they are low in carbohydrate content. Enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, fibre and phytonutrients which can help in managing diabetes. Beetroots are high in a type of antioxidant called lipoic acid that protects the cells from damage by ageing.

2. Tomatoes

Loaded with potassium, vitamin C and lycopene are considered a non-starchy vegetable in meal planning for diabetes. They are low in sugar and fall low on the glycemic index, which usually has a significant impact on blood sugar levels. Tomatoes are high in potassium and lycopene can improve blood sugar.

3. Beans

According to Healthline, beans are a diabetes Indian superfood. The American Diabetes Association suggests diabetic people add dried beans or no-sodium canned beans to their meals each week. Kidney beans, pinto beans, navy beans and black beans are some types of beans which are beneficial for diabetic patients as per ADA.

4. Walnuts

According to the Defeat Diabetes Foundation, walnuts have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which help aid the prevention and management of diseases such as cancer, arthritis and diabetes. Also known as 'akhrot', the single-seeded, round stone fruits are a rich source of healthy fats, fibre and proteins.

5. Citrus Fruits

According to the American Diabetes Association, citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits and lemons are full of fibres, vitamin C, folate and potassium which can be included in a healthy diabetic diet. The glycaemic index (GI), for oranges, is about 40-43, carbs with a GI value (of 55 or less) get disgested, absorbed and metabolised slowly. Citrus fruits with low GI and carbohydrates are suitable for people with diabetes.

6. Fenugreek

According to the National Library of Medicine, fenugreek seeds help in lowering blood glucose in diabetic patients. Fenugreek seeds are high in soluble fibre, which slows down digestion and carbohydrate absorption leading to low blood sugar levels.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)