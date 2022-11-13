World Diabetes Day 2022: History, Importance And Theme Of This Day| Know Here

ACCORDING TO the International Diabetes Federation estimates, around 72.9 million adults in India were living with diabetes in 2017. Diabetes, being a chronic disease occurs when the pancreas does not produce the required amount of insulin as per World Health Organization. Every year on November 14, World Diabetes Day is observed to increase awareness and attention of people towards the health threats of diabetes and how to prevent and treat it.

According to the ICMR-INDIAB study, the prevalence of diabetes in urban areas is higher than in rural areas, being the highest in the age groups of 55-64. Therefore, World Diabetes Day provides us with an opportunity to raise awareness of diabetes as a global health issue.

World Diabetes Day 2022: History

World Diabetes Day is every year on November 14, first created in 1991 by the International Diabetes Foundation and the World Health Organization. It is observed on the birth anniversary of Frederick Banting, who, along with Charles Best, discovered insulin. With the adoption of UN Resolution 61/225, World Diabetes Day was recognised as a United Nations holiday Day in 2006.

World Diabetes Day 2022: Importance

Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little to no insulin. World Diabetes Day is known to be the world's largest diabetes awareness campaign reaching a global audience of over 1 billion in more than 160 countries. This international day aims at providing a platform to promote efforts for diabetic patients and their treatment.

World Diabetes Day is represented by a blue circle logo, which was adopted by the United Nations Resolution in 2007. It is a global symbol of diabetes awareness and signifies the unity of the global diabetes community.

World Diabetes Day 2022: Theme

World Diabetes Day is observed every year with a significant theme. The theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23 is 'Access To Diabetes Care'. The theme for the year 2020 was "Diabetes: Nurses make the difference" to highlight the important role of nurses in the lives of diabetic patients.