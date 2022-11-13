World Diabetes Day 2022: 4 Different Types Of Diabetes You Must Know

DIABETES is one of the most common problems faced by people today. It is a chronic disease caused when either the pancreas does not produce enough induline or when the body itself cannot use the insulin produced in it effectively. World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 annually to raise awareness regarding the causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention of this most common and deadliest disease.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), 8.5 per cent of adults aged 18 years and older has diabetes in 2014, whereas in 2019, diabetes became the leading cause of death of around 1.5 million people and 48 per cent of these deaths occurred before the age of 70 years.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes is an impairment in the way in which the body regulates and uses glucose as a fuel. It is the most common form of diabetes where the body does not use the induline produced in it properly and efficiently. It occurs when the blood glucose known as blood sugar is too high in the body. More than 95 per cent of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes. This type of diabetes results in excess body weight and physical inactivity.

Type 1 Diabetes

Also known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, people of all ages can develop this type of diabetes. KIn this condition, the pancreas does not make insulin or either make a very little amount of insulin. It attacks the immune system and destroys the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Se common symptoms of type 1 diabetes include increased hunger and thirst, tiredness, fatigue, weight loss, frequent urination and blurred vision.

Gestational Diabetes

The ones diagnosed with gestational diabetes are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. It is a type of diabetes diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy. It can cause high blood sugar which can affect the pregnancy and the baby's health. Increased thirst, needing to pee more often than usual, a dry mouth and tiredness are some common symptoms of gestational diabetes. However, in most cases, there are no symptoms.

Prediabetes

It is a condition in which an individual has a higher than normal blood sugar level but not enough to be considered type 2 diabetes. According to CDC, prediabetes can lead to heart disease, strokes and type 2 diabetes without good lifestyle changes. Some common symptoms include increased hunger and thirst, fatigue, slow-healing sores, numbness in feet or hands, blurred vision and frequent urination.

According to WHO, adults with diabetes are at increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of kidney failure. Individuals with diabetes are more likely to have poor outcomes for several infectious diseases including COVID-19.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)