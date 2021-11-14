New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diabetes is one of the fatal diseases that occurs when your blood sugar is too high. India has around 77 million diabetics, making it the second-highest country in the world. To create awareness among the people regarding diabetes, a global campaign was initiated by International Diabetes Federation (IDF), after seeing a considerable rise in the cases. Annually on November 14, World Diabetes Day is observed focusing on diabetes mellitus.

As the world is celebrating the special day, we have brought you some home remedies on how one can control your blood sugar. Check out below:

Bitter Gourd

It is one of the best vegetables to control high blood sugar as it influences glucose metabolism all over our bodies. One should drink its juice every day on an empty stomach and also can add it into their daily meals.

Fenugreek

This herb helps in controlling diabetes by improving glucose tolerance and lowering blood sugar levels. It is recommended that one should eat one to two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds with milk.

Cinnamon

It lowers blood sugar by stimulating insulin. So those suffering from diabetes can add it into the baked dishes or beverages in small amounts.

Amla

It promotes the good functioning of the pancreas and is also rich in vitamin C. It is recommended that one should mix one tablespoon of amla juice with a cup of bitter gourd juice, for best results.

Jamun

Rich in vitamins, it regulates the insulin levels in the body. Evert part of the Jamun plant is used to treat diabetes as seeds contain glycoside hamboline and alkaloid jambosine.

Mango Leaves

It regulates the insulin level in the blood. So one can soak at least 10-15 leaves in a glass of water overnight and the next morning, have that water on an empty stomach.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv